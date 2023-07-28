Florida Beach Case: Police Reveal Images of Unidentified Woman Found in Suitcases

Reconstructed images of a lady whose body was recovered in bags on the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach, Florida, earlier this month have been released by police.
One suitcase containing human remains was discovered floating in the water off Delray Beach, and two more were recovered a short distance apart on the beach. Delray Beach is located 9 miles north of Boca Raton.
On July 21, someone reported “seeing something strange in the intracoastal waterway,” according to a statement released by the Delray Beach Police Department. The murder likely occurred between July 17 and July 20, according to investigators.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Police release reconstructed images of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in 3 suitcases along a Florida beach https://t.co/oNPCRQxdt4
— •sad•girl•cassiopeia•™ (@sadgirlcassi) July 27, 2023
Police have described the victim as a middle-aged woman, White or Hispanic, with brown hair, standing around 5 feet four inches tall, and wearing a black undershirt, a flowery tank top by the Brazilian brand “Betzabe,” and black shorts that reached about mid-thigh.
After the victim’s remains were discovered in two “unique” luggage (a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag and a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag), police issued an artist’s impression of what she may have looked like.
Authorities have asked locals living along the Intercoastal Waterway to examine the images and review their home security footage in case anything was captured.
