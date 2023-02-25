Florida Executes Its First Death Row Inmate In Nearly Four Years

Florida executed a man on Thursday for the first time in almost four years for a carjacking that resulted in the gruesome murder of a woman more than three decades earlier.
The governor’s office said that Donald Dillbeck, 59, was pronounced dead in Florida State Prison at 6:13 p.m. ET. Dillbeck, who passed away by capital injection, was convicted of killing 44-year-old Faye Lamb Vann in a parking lot of a Tallahassee mall.
Dillbeck’s counsel had requested that the U.S. Supreme Court halt his execution, but they had been denied.
After the capital penalty was reinstated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976 and executions were resumed in Florida in 1979, this death represented the state’s 100th execution.
Dillbeck Killed Vann In Carjacking
Dillbeck had escaped from a work-release catering job in Gadsden County, where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of Lee County Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall, 31, in 1979, and was a wanted man at the time of the crime. At the time, Dillbeck was fifteen.
Dillbeck ran away to Florida, where the deputy discovered him in a parking lot on Fort Myers Beach. Dillbeck struck the deputy in the groyne and fled while Hall searched for him. Dillbeck shot him twice after Hall tackled him, using Hall’s gun as a weapon.
Death row inmate and cop killer Donald Dillbeck, saved his last words for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he signed off on his execution.
According to court documents, Dillbeck had served 11 years of a life sentence for killing the deputy when he abandoned the work release task. He walked to Tallahassee after purchasing a paring knife.
In 1990, as Vann was waiting for her family at the mall, Dillbeck came up to her car brandishing a knife and requested a ride, according to court documents.
Vann resisted Dillbeck’s attempts to stab her more than 20 times and slit her throat while she was trying to flee in her car, according to court documents. A short while later, he caused the automobile to crash, and he was seen fleeing when he was caught.
