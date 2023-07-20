Florida Family’s Online Church Sells Fake COVID-19 Cure – Justice Served

On Wednesday, a Florida judge ruled that four family members had committed fraud by using their online church to peddle hazardous industrial bleach as a treatment for the COVID-19 virus. According to court documents, a federal jury in Miami found Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29 guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded pharmaceuticals.
You could spend up to five years in jail for that crime. The six of them will be sentenced on October 6. According to the Miami Herald, the Grenons represented themselves but chose to remain silent throughout the two-day trial. Joseph Grenon announced an appeal after the jury rendered its verdict.
The Bradenton family of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, lead by the Grenons, have been accused of being “con men” and “snake-oil salesmen” for selling $1 million worth of their alleged miracle mineral solution. Prosecutors claim it was advertised as a treatment on YouTube, with claims that it could treat 95 percent of all disorders.
This number includes COVID-19, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and MS. According to authorities, the Grenadians were peddling chlorine dioxide. The solution, when consumed, turns into a bleach utilized in the treatment of textiles, industrial water, pulp, and paper, as stated by the FDA. According to the authorities, it is just as dangerous as drinking bleach.
A federal judge in Miami had ordered the church to cease sales of the substance by 2020, but they disregarded the order. Just south of Tampa, in Bradenton, police apprehended Jonathan and Jordan Grenon. Mark and Joseph Grenon were deported back to the United States from Colombia after they had fled there.
Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were found guilty of fraud and of disobeying a federal court order to cease distribution of Miracle Mineral Solution by the year 2020. As a condition of Mark and Joseph Grenon’s extradition from Colombia, U.S. authorities agreed to drop the identical contempt charges.
