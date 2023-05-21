Florida Parents Charged With Toddler’s De@th After 15 Hours in Hot Car

Police say that two parents in Florida left their 2-year-old daughter in a car for 15 hours in 80-degree heat before she died.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says that the girl’s body temperature was 107 degrees.
The 4-year-old child of the couple was also left in the car, but he or she got out and is now in the care of child protection services, according to police.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said at a press conference reporting the parents’ arrests that a woman who turned out to be the children’s mother called 911 and was “disturbed” and “screaming” so much that the dispatcher couldn’t get much information from her.
Tate said that when the responding cops went outside, they saw a person carrying a dead baby. “When I say ‘a baby,’ I mean a 2-year-old.
“Right away, the deputy started CPR and tried to save the child’s life,” the sheriff said, but it wasn’t enough to save her life.
Kathreen Adams, the kids’ 23-year-old mother, told police at first that she found her unresponsive baby inside the house. Later, she supposedly told them that she forgot about her sleeping kids and left them in the car, Tate said.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says the kids were in the car between midnight and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Christopher McLean, the father, is 32 years old. Police “tried to interview” him, but he was “uncooperative,” Tate said.
The police searched the parents’ home and car after getting search orders. According to the sheriff, they found “numerous” packages of meth and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Adams and McLean were taken into custody and at first charged with neglecting their children, having meth, and having drug tools.
After the autopsy, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital, “There will be more charges.”
This is the fourth time in 2023 that a child has died after being left in a hot car, according to Kids and Car Safety, a group whose mission is to teach people about this problem and help parents.
Kids and Car Safety says that the other deaths happened in Spring Valley, New York, on May 9, Port St. Lucie, Florida, on March 6, and Atmore, Alabama, on February 27.
