Florida Pregnant Uber Murder Suspect Wants Release Since Unborn Baby Not Charged With Crime

Because her unborn child has not been charged with a crime and is being “kept unlawfully,” a Florida woman suspected of murder after reportedly opening fire during an argument inside a crowded Uber should be released from custody, according to her attorney.
Since being ordered held without release for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Gladys Yvette Borcela on July 23, 2022, Natalia Harrell has remained in the care of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Complex, according to records.
The fatal altercation was captured on camera, which showed a number of passengers inside a ride-sharing vehicle as the two got into an argument, and Harrell allegedly started shooting.
When several months have passed, Harrell’s lawyer, William M. Norris, is pleading for Harrell and his unborn kid to be released from prison right away because the foetus “has not been charged with a criminal offence.”
The Miami-Dade Prison and Rehabilitation Department’s director has been named in a habeas corpus petition.
Harrell was eight months pregnant when she filed the habeas corpus petition on Thursday. But, according to her lawyer, Harrell has not had a prenatal checkup since October and has not been given the proper diet or care.
Furthermore, according to Norris, Harrell and her unborn child are being held “in a cell block or pod where violent criminals are housed with” them, including inmates who are “housed in the pod because they have been disciplined or under investigation for fighting or committing crimes or violation of the prison rules.”
The complaint claims that “UNBORN CHILD’S constitutionally protected due process rights have been blatantly violated.”
The Habeas Corpus Petition Must Be Read:
“Unborn Child will likely be born on the concrete floor of the prison cell, without the assistance of qualified medical professionals and paramedics, and in the midst of vicious criminals, unless Respondents are immediately released from custody,” the statement reads.
A habeas corpus process “is simply saying, ‘You’re detaining my client illegally,'” according to Marc Shiner, a seasoned criminal defence lawyer in Florida, to Fox News Digital.
He explained how unborn embryos should be recognised as legal victims when involved in the commission of various types of crimes, even before a trial, in accordance with Florida and federal law.
Unborn foetuses are victims in many cases; we certainly acknowledge that,” Shiner added. “So, if they’re a victim for legal reasons, why aren’t they a criminal for punishment purposes, for penal purposes, when locking up the mother who’s not even found guilty? She’s presumed innocent,” the prosecutor questioned.
According to court documents and authorities, Harrell shot Borcela, 28, inside an Uber on July 23, 2022, close to Southeast First Avenue and First Street in Miami. Harrell was six weeks pregnant at the time.
In-car video captures the argument between the two as they sit in the back before Harrell comes to the front and reaches into her pocketbook.
Harrell’s hand is still in her purse as she turns to face the victim, and the two speak more.
Don’t do that; a man in the front passenger seat clutches her forearm and yells at her repeatedly.
She orders him to “get off my hand.” The truck is in motion the whole time, “Can you let me go.”
After speaking with Borcela for more than a minute, Harrell releases her hand. Harrell shoots the rifle as Borcela appears to rush forward and reach out her hand towards him.
According to reports, Borcela, a mother of three, was struck once in the chest and was rendered lifeless.
At the time, Harrell, 24, was accused of second-degree murder. According to her lawyer, Borcela “continued to intimidate” Harrell and “attempted to assault” her before she was fatally shot.
James Reyes, the director of Miami-Dade Prison and Rehabilitation, who is mentioned in the habeas corpus petition, responded that Harrell’s initial pregnancy test while in the care of the jail on July 26, 2022, came out negative. On August 12, he claimed that Harrell eventually tested positive.
See The Video
The filing should be completely abandoned, according to Reyes and the state, because it is missing crucial records.
According to the response, Harrell weighed 106 pounds on August 22, 2022, down from 140 pounds on February 16, 2023. Also, according to Reyes, she has a history of declining or rejecting her own medical care.
In the response, it is noted that the petitioner “had been escorted to at least four obstetrician appointments outside of the jail and, noticeably, refused to attend a fifth.” “Prenatal vitamins have been supplied to [Harrell] on a daily basis for months, but she has repeatedly declined them, most recently on January 16, 2023… [and] has refused to allow nurses and medical professionals to test the foetal heart rate.”
The response shows that she has been to the doctor at least 11 times since August 2022. Her most recent appointment occurred on February 17 within the jail.
According to the legal representation for Reyes, once Harrell is 36 weeks pregnant, she will be moved to the infirmary and then sent to the hospital to give birth.
According to the state, Harrell’s prior motions only included “sparse” information about claimed medical mistreatment.
The petition for habeas corpus should be dismissed, state attorneys claimed, because it “is not accessible as a replacement for other legal actions.”
The state responded, saying that neither the petitioner nor the mother “claims that the mother’s arrest was unconstitutional, challenges the trial court’s determination of probable cause, nor does Petitioner suggest that there has been a wrongful refusal of bail.” Her “claim only refers to the alleged inadequateness of medical and prenatal care. Given the claim has no legal relevance on the legality of Petitioner’s imprisonment, habeas corpus is not a viable vehicle for Petitioner’s claim,” according to the court.
