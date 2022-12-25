Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Murdered Responding To Domestic Abuse Call On Christmas Eve

After a sheriff’s officer in Florida was shot and murdered on Christmas Eve by a domestic violence suspect, the community is mourning his loss.
Cpl. Ray Hamilton, a five-year veteran of the force, was critically wounded, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, when 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams allegedly opened fire on him inside his home. Williams took a bullet to the arm during the shooting battle, but he should recover.
At a little after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Hamilton, a member of the Special Response Team, passed away at the Fort Walton Beach – Destin Hospital.
According to the police department, deputies were sent to the townhouse at 710 North Park Blvd. to serve Price-Williams with a warrant for allegedly assaulting a domestic partner.
The victim said that Price-Williams shoved and slapped her in the face during a fight on Friday. She added that he snatched her phone away, preventing her from dialing 911 for assistance.
Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, deputies contacted Price-Williams at the residence. He reportedly refused to leave the house, resulting in the arrival of the Special Response Team.
He fired rounds out of a window at Hamilton around 12:40 p.m., injuring Hamilton with wounds that finally resulted in his death.
The charge against Price-Williams is first-degree premeditated murder. After receiving treatment for his minor wound, he was sent to jail.
Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden wrote on his Facebook page that the loss of Hamilton is sad and described him as a “ray of sunshine” who was “committed to safeguarding others.”
Aden stated, “As we deal with this terrible loss of a truly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero, we appreciate the endless flood of words of support that have come in for his family and his coworkers.
With Hamilton’s passing, 61 officers will have died from a gunshot in 2022. Funeral plans haven’t been published yet.
