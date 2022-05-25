Register and Subscribe To FloSports via flosports.tv/activate

On-demand access to over 200,000 sporting events, as well as behind-the-scenes coverage and original programming for more than 25 different sports, is provided by FloSports.

Create a FloSports account and select a subscription plan by following the instructions below!

Visit https://www.flosports.tv/ for more information.

Go to the FloSports homepage and choose the Join Now option.

To select a sport, click on the sport of your choice.

Our entire network of websites is then displayed for your perusal. Your chosen sport can be selected from a list of over 25 sports.

Press the Begin button.

Create an account by clicking here.

Login information can be put up in one of two ways.

Please enter your email address and a password to continue.

Log in with Facebook.

To log in with your Facebook credentials, click “Continue with Facebook.” On devices that don’t offer the “Login with

Facebook” option, you’ll need the email and password you use to log in to Facebook to access your FloSports account.

Click “Join Now” after you’ve entered your login information.

Check your email to make sure it’s still valid.

Make sure your email address is spelled correctly before you click “Join Now”. If your email address has an error in it, you

will be unable to login in the future with the proper spelling. Click Confirm Email if the spelling is accurate.

Subscriptions can be selected and paid for online.

If there are multiple subscription options, select the one that best fits your needs. There may be only one subscription

option available in some sports. Make a payment once you’ve selected a subscription. Enter your payment details and

purchase a subscription by clicking Become Pro.

Our terms of service can be seen by clicking “Payment Terms.”

Get started now!

You’ll be redirected to the homepage and be able to view live events, replays, and exclusive material with your Pro subscription! Have fun with your new membership.

For live events on Apple TV, you can use these instructions:

Use your Apple Tv to find the FloSports app.

Search for “FloSports” in the Apple App Store to find the FloSports app. You may access the complete FloSports network through the app.

You may get the FloSports app by going to the app store.

You can download this app for free from the App Store on Apple TV by pressing the Touch surface of the Siri Remote.

Note: you can download the program for free if the Downloaded icon appears (a cloud with an arrow going down). Select Open to open the app if you see Open.

On your Apple TV, open the app.

Open the FloSports app with the Siri Remote after it has been installed. If you’re not prompted to log in right away, you can

use the Siri Remote’s touch surface to browse to the Settings option in the screen’s upper right corner.

Go to the app’s settings and sign in.

Go to the Login page and enter the username/password you chose when signing up. Visit https://www.flosports.tv/ and select your favorite sport to become a PRO member.

Using the Siri Remote’s touch surface in the upper right-hand corner of the screen will allow you to access settings once you’ve logged in. You should be able to choose from the following:

Home: All current live events will be displayed on the Home screen.

Sports: A list of all sports covered by FloSports can be accessed by selecting this option.

Search: This option will allow you to use your Siri Remote to search for any live or archived events within the FloSports network

Settings: FloSports’ Terms of Service and Privacy can be viewed here, as well as the ability to log out whenever you wish and to see your subscription status.

How To Reset Password?

Cannot access your FloSports account because you have forgotten or lost your password? The following are the steps you should take:

How to Use a Desktop Web Browser

Log in to your account by clicking on the top right-hand corner of the page.

As a result, an error notice claiming that your email and password are invalid will show.

Double-check the email address you used to create your account.

Select the “Forgot Password” link below the “continue with Facebook” blue button to reset your Facebook password.

Enter the e-mail address linked with your account and click the Submit option.

Your login details will be provided to you through email!

Is there anything else I can help you with, such as your password or the location of your account?

Mobile App Help and Tutorials.

On the app’s home screen Enter your account details here.

As a result, you’ll receive an error notice that reads “invalid email/password.”

Double-check the email address you used to create your account.

Please click on the following link: If you’ve forgotten your username or password, click here. The Log In button is located right above this.

Select the Retrieve Password option and enter the email address associated with your account.

Your login details will be provided to you through email!

FloSports Android App: Getting Started Guide

What’s New in the FloSports App for Android?

With our very own app, FloSports is now available on the Android operating system! This means that you’ll be able to watch all of the most exciting sporting events from the comfort of your own home. To get started, all you have to do is visit the Google Play Store and pick up the app. Learn how to get the most out of the FloSports app for Android by following these simple instructions.

creating or signing up for an account:

Either establish an account and pay for a subscription to obtain access right away or use an existing account that has a current subscription to do so. FloSports’ “Hawk” emblem in the top left corner can be used to watch PRO material (live event, replay, film).

The Hawk’s Eye:

On the upper left corner of the app, you can access your account and the app’s settings, as well as choose which of our sports networks you want to browse. When you click on it, you’ll get a side menu that lets you choose from the options already listed.

Getting Started:

It’s a breeze to navigate the app’s content, and it’s fully configurable. Choosing a sport from the Hawk menu will bring up a page with all of the current live events or, in the absence of any current live events, the most significant of our recently transmitted events in that particular sports category. The live broadcast or replay can be started by clicking on any of these events. If you’re watching a live broadcast of an event with numerous cameras, you may choose your preferred view from a drop-down menu that appears below the live stream. If you want to see a previous broadcast of the event you selected, you can tap on the Replays tab, which is located at the very bottom of this page, and choose from the different streams and camera views we have available.

There are a variety of playback options available by simply tapping on the live stream feed itself. These include pausing and restarting the stream, as well as rewinding and fast-forwarding (if available). You can also select the Casting icon in the top right corner of the feed to cast the stream to a compatible Smart TV device or simply go full screen by clicking on the full-screen icon in the bottom right corner.

It’s all about sifting through the clutter.

You may even use the filter options at the app’s top to narrow down the results on a specific sports page. You can access additional filter options by swiping left or right over the currently shown filters.

What’s Happening, When, and Where:

The schedule for a certain sport may be viewed by choosing Schedule at the bottom of the app, and news stories about that sport can be viewed by clicking News when on a sports page.

Searching for a Specific Occasion:

In addition to exploring events, the FloSports app now features a search function, which can be found in the upper right corner of the app. Just put in the name of the event and you’ll see all of the live streams and replays as well as videos and news pieces we have available about it. Additionally, you can narrow your search to include just events, videos/replays, and articles.

Casting:

Tap on the casting icon in the upper right corner of the screen to send content from your mobile device to a compatible Smart TV. As previously indicated, this indicator displays on the live stream feeds itself when you tap on the feed to bring up the various playback choices, as well.

Settings:

After pressing on the Hawk icon in the app’s settings, you can further customize your experience. Your account settings, notifications, and favorite sports can all be found here. You may also activate or disable background audio. Visit this page to see our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy or to provide us with feedback on how the app is working for you.

Account Management:

It is possible to manage subscriptions and know when the next renewal date is, as well as the current payment method.

