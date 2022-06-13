Floyd Mayweather Net Worth, Career, Luxury Cars, And Much More

As soon as Floyd Mayweather Jr. broke away from Bob Arum to operate his boxing career, he became a moneymaking machine. The unbeaten champion had success in the ring, but he also had success off the field, amassing a fortune few athletes have ever achieved.

Floyd Mayweather Early Life

Floyd Mayweather was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 24, 1977. Father Floyd Mayweather Sr. was a professional boxer and fought Sugar Ray Leonard most notoriously in the late 1970s. Jeff and Roger, Floyd Jr.’s uncles, were also professional boxers. Floyd’s trainers have included Floyd’s father, Floyd Sr., and Roger.

Floyd grew up with a drug-addicted mother and a semi-absent father. When Floyd was old enough to join him at the boxing gym, his father spent most of his time with him. Floyd had to move in with his grandmother after his father was arrested and sentenced to prison. Floyd devoted this time to training for fights. Instead of finishing high school, he decided to take up baseball as a hobby.

Since 1993, Floyd has been a three-time national champion in the Golden Gloves tournament. The next year, in 1996, he took home a bronze medal in the Summer Olympics in Atlanta. An 84–4 amateur record was his best effort.

On October 11, 1996, Floyd had his first professional fight. Roberto Apodaca was knocked out in the second round by him.

To date, Floyd has won championships in five different weight classes, including Super Featherweight (twice), Lightweight (twice), Jr. Welterweight (twice), and Super Welterweight (twice). 50 wins and 0 loses in professional boxing as of this writing. More than half of the team’s victories were through knockout.

Floyd Mayweather Career Earnings Arturo Gatti June 2005 $3.2 million Carlos Baldomir November 2006 $8 million Oscar De La Hoya May 2007 $25 million Ricky Hatton February 2008 $20 million WWE Wrestle Mania December 2008 $25 million Juan Manuel Márquez September 2009 $25 million Sugar Shane Mosley May 2010 $30 million Victor Ortiz September 2011 $40 million Miguel Cotto May 2012 $40 million Robert Guerrero May 2013 $50 million Saul Alvarez September 2013 $75 million Marcos Maidana I May 2014 $40 million Marcos Maidana II September 2014 $32 million Manny Pacquiao May 2015 $250 million Andre Berto September 2015 $35 million Conor McGregor August 2017 $300 million Tenshin Nasukawa December 2018 $9 million Logan Paul June 2021 $35 million Total $1.022 billion

The first 15 fights earned him roughly $2 million, which he put into his 2005 bout with Arturo Gatti. Floyd has made roughly $25 million from clothing sales and a few small endorsement deals outside of the ring.

Floyd Mayweather Real Estate

Floyd has been living in a 22,000-square-foot custom-built house in Las Vegas with 11 bedrooms since 2018. A decade ago, he paid $10 million for it. His principal house from 2010 to 2018 was a 13,000-square-foot estate in Las Vegas, which he also owns. $9.5 million was the price he paid for this mansion.

It was purchased for $25.5 million in 2017. At the time of the sale, he had also spent $500,000 on home furnishings. There is a sweets store, a 12-seat movie theatre, and a 300-bottle wine room in this mansion.

Besides the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, he also owns an apartment in New York City and a strip club named Girl Collection in Vegas.

Floyd spent $18 million for this Palm Island beachfront property in August of 2021.

Floyd Mayweather Car Collection

Floyd drives a fleet of luxury vehicles. He once claimed to ESPN that he had $15 million worth of expensive cars sitting in his garage that had never been driven. Floyd has purchased more than 100 vehicles from Towbin Motorcars in Las Vegas over the past two decades. He is said to use cash to buy his vehicles.

In addition to a $3.5 million Bugatti Chiron, three $2 million Bugatti Veyrons, a Pagani Huayra for more than $1 million, and a limited edition LaFerrari Aperta valued over $1 million, he owns several other high-end vehicles. This is only a small portion of his extensive holdings. Many more Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Rolls Royces, Mercedes, and more are in Floyd’s possession.

Sixteen Rolls Royces are said to be owned by Floyd.

When he had two mansions, one of which was white, all of the cars he owned and maintained there were white and the other was black.

Floyd Mayweather Private Jet

‘Air Mayweather’ is Floyd’s $60 million Gulfstream G650. In 2018, he celebrated his 41st birthday by purchasing the jet for himself. On a whim, he reportedly traveled to Iceland to snap a picture for Instagram and posted it to his followers. Their name and “50-o” (his professional boxing record) are printed on both the side and on the wing tips of his plane.

Floyd is the proud owner of not one but two private aircraft. Secondly, there’s a $30 million Gulfstream III at SFO. He and his closest allies reportedly fly in the G650 while “Air Mayweather II” follows with his entourage when he travels.

In January of that year, Floyd uploaded a picture of himself in front of his primary jet and seven other vehicles. He was surrounded by “toys” worth $60 million.

Floyd Mayweather Collection of Jewellery

Floyd has shown no reluctance in displaying his extensive collection of jewelry. He wears at least 40 of the most expensive timepieces in the world. At least $3 million worth of jewels and 30 watches are always on him when he travels, he claims.

Floyd spent $18 million in 2015 on a watch crafted by Jacob the Jeweler, a record-breaking sum for him. 239 emerald-cut baguette diamonds, each weighing up to three carats, adorn this timepiece for the first time. “The Billionaire” is a fitting name for this timepiece because of its high value.

Floyd Mayweather Investing in commercial properties

Floyd became a partner in the real estate development company SL Green in 2014 after making a significant investment. early December 2014, SL Green’s CEO Marc Holliday announced that Floyd had invested in the company. Floyd had a small investment in nine US skyscrapers at the time of this writing. One Vanderbilt, the tallest commercial building in the United States, is one of these skyscrapers.

Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth

Floyd Mayweather is an American boxing champion and promoter who is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. Floyd Mayweather has a net worth of $450 million. As a result, he is the richest boxer in history. As of this writing, Floyd has earned more than $1.1 billion throughout his career.

