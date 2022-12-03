Following A Fatal Shooting In Northwest Houston, A Houston Man Surrenders To Police

According to the Houston Police Department, a guy from Houston who turned himself into authorities on Thursday following a shooting that resulted in the death of another person was charged with murder on Friday.
Mylon Phillips, 27, was shot to death in the 8100 block of West Tidwell, and Demetric Tucker, age 27, is accused of being the shooter.
A report of shots being fired in front of a convenience shop prompted the dispatch of law enforcement on Thursday afternoon. When the police came, they discovered Phillips lying on the ground and unresponsive when they approached him.
According to a press release, he was transported to a hospital, where it was confirmed that he had passed away.
According to the press release, when officers arrived at the scene, Tucker approached them, identified himself as the shooter, and turned over the weapon he said he used to shoot the victim. Tucker also turned over the weapon he said he used to shoot the victim.
According to the news release, the police stated that Tucker claimed that the shot was in self-defense; however, other evidence disputed this assertion.
The prosecution stated in an application for bail that Phillips was shot numerous times and received a gunshot wound to the back of the head when he was fleeing the scene.
According to the records from the jail, the amount of Tucker’s bond was set at $75,000. When we checked on him on Friday night, he was still being held in the Harris County Jail.
According to the documents filed with the court, Tucker is expected to make an appearance at a preliminary hearing on December 5.
Read More: