Football Player Discovered Safe, Charged With Murder

BrittanyWorld News

This Wednesday, a 16-year-old from Washington state went missing while on his way to high school for football practice. He has since been located and is currently in custody.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated on Saturday that Gabriel Michael Davies, along with another 16-year-old male, have been charged with second-degree murder, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was discovered shot in his home.

Football Player Discovered Safe, Charged With Murder
Football Player Discovered Safe, Charged With Murder

On Wednesday, Davies was last seen entering Millersylvania State Park, where he hasn’t been seen since.

Sheriff John Snaza told the Centralia Chronicle that the next day, deputies from Pierce County contacted his agency regarding “other investigations and interests.”

On Thursday night, Davies was located.

The teen’s vehicle was discovered by police under “strange circumstances,” with blood inside and his cell phone shattered on the ground, according to the investigation report.

The unidentified victim was discovered dead in his Orting home on Thursday by police conducting a welfare check after he had been absent from work for four days.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office only stated that there was “probable cause” to arrest both adolescents, and did not disclose any other information regarding the murder or whether Davies knew the victim.

The two juveniles are currently detained at Remann Hall.

Related Posts

Blazes Erupt Across California as State Bakes in Heat

Blazes Erupt Across California as State Bakes in Heat

September 3, 2022
Fbi Uncovered 11,000 Records at Trump's Florida Residence

Fbi Uncovered 11,000 Records at Trump’s Florida Residence

September 3, 2022
As Shootings and Gun Deaths Rise, Red Flag Laws Aren't Used

As Shootings and Gun Deaths Rise, Red Flag Laws Aren’t Used

September 3, 2022
Dave Portnoy Net Worth 2022

Dave Portnoy Net Worth 2022: Is He A Founder Of Barstool Sports?

September 2, 2022
Mcdonald's Opposes California's Fast-food Law

Mcdonald’s Opposes California’s Fast-food Law

September 1, 2022
Battleship That Survived Two World Wars Gets $35m in Repairs

Battleship That Survived Two World Wars Gets $35m in Repairs

September 1, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.