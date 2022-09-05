Football Player Discovered Safe, Charged With Murder

This Wednesday, a 16-year-old from Washington state went missing while on his way to high school for football practice. He has since been located and is currently in custody.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated on Saturday that Gabriel Michael Davies, along with another 16-year-old male, have been charged with second-degree murder, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was discovered shot in his home.

On Wednesday, Davies was last seen entering Millersylvania State Park, where he hasn’t been seen since.

Sheriff John Snaza told the Centralia Chronicle that the next day, deputies from Pierce County contacted his agency regarding “other investigations and interests.”

On Thursday night, Davies was located.

The teen’s vehicle was discovered by police under “strange circumstances,” with blood inside and his cell phone shattered on the ground, according to the investigation report.

The unidentified victim was discovered dead in his Orting home on Thursday by police conducting a welfare check after he had been absent from work for four days.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office only stated that there was “probable cause” to arrest both adolescents, and did not disclose any other information regarding the murder or whether Davies knew the victim.

The two juveniles are currently detained at Remann Hall.