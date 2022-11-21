Former California High School Football Coach Was Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Installing A Camera In The Ladies’ Locker Room

On Friday, a former assistant football coach at a high school in Southern California was sentenced to nine years and four months in jail for putting a hidden camera in the girls’ locker room and filming 21 students. The incident occurred while the coach was employed at the school.
Last month, David Arthur Riden, a former employee at Los Osos High School, entered a guilty plea to the charges of possessing more than 600 images of child sexual assault material, using a minor to produce child sexual assault material, and secretly photographing a minor. Riden was also charged with using a minor to produce child sexual assault material.
In addition to serving time in prison, Riden must also comply with the requirements of the Sexual Offender Registration Act for the rest of his life.
According to a statement released by the District Attorney’s Office for San Bernardino County, California, “Our Office is satisfied with the outcome of this plea, particularly on the felony counts.” “It ensures that Riden is held accountable for his crimes, and the victims won’t have to suffer through a potentially drawn-out trial or any additional emotional trauma as a result of it.”
In the beginning, he was taken into custody the year before because another employee at the high school discovered the hidden camera in the locker area disguised as a phone charger.
On Friday, one of his victims, Jordyn Stotts, as well as one of his victims’ attorneys, Gloria Allred, spoke out in public.
“The game you played was just insane, Riden. When I talked to you virtually every single day, I couldn’t help but think about what a kind and caring human being you were, as well as how much you must enjoy your role as a coach “Stotts made these remarks during a news conference.
However, throughout this entire period, you have been acting in a depraved manner by going behind each of our backs.
A number of parents, according to Allred, who is representing victims and their families in a lawsuit against the school district, considered the sentence to be “extremely unsatisfactory.”
“Although Mr. Riden will be sent to jail, several parents believed that he should be sentenced to considerably more time in custody,” Allred said Friday. “Although Mr. Riden will be sent to prison, some parents felt that he should be sentenced to substantially more time in custody.” “Many parents and their girls have been through a harrowing experience,” the author writes.
On Sunday, a spokesman for the Chaffey Joint Union High School District did not respond right away to a request for a statement.
