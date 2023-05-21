Former California “Teacher of the Year” Arrested for S*x With 16-year-old Student

Police say that a California high school teacher who was once named “teacher of the year” had sex with a 16-year-old student.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that Tracy Vanderhulst, a 38-year-old math teacher at Yucaipa High School, was charged with statutory rape on Thursday after an investigation into claims that she had sexual relations with a child.
The police did not say when or where the sex took place.
The victim was said to be a 16-year-old high school student at Yucaipa High School, but it’s not clear if he’s still there.
Vanderhulst was taken to San Bernardino’s Central Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office says that her bail was set at $30,000.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked together to make sure a full investigation was done.
Detectives said they think there may be more people who were hurt.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone who knew more about what happened to get in touch with them.
Local news sources say that the math teacher was named the school’s teacher of the year in 2017.
The principal of Yucaipa High School wrote at the time that Vanderhulst “exemplifies the kind of teacher so many people want to be. She is the kind and creative teacher we hope our children will grow up to be, and the teacher who tries to engage all of her students, from her remedial classes to her honors classes.”
A Facebook post from the high school says that Vanderhulst was hired there for the first time in 2013.
