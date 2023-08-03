Former College Park Mayor Pleads Guilty to 140 Child P*rnography Charges

Maryland – Patrick Wojahn, the former mayor of College Park, a town in Maryland, has pleaded guilty to 140 charges related to child p*rnography possession and distribution, announced prosecutors. Wojahn, who served as the town’s mayor for approximately eight years, resigned from his position and was subsequently arrested in March.
The guilty plea encompasses 60 counts of distributing child p*rnography, 40 counts of possessing child p*rnography, and 40 counts of possessing child p*rnography with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Scheduled for sentencing on November 20, Wojahn’s attorney, David Moyse, has yet to make a public comment on the case.
State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, Aisha N. Braveboy, described the case as “horrific” and expressed satisfaction that Wojahn has taken responsibility for his actions and the heinous crimes committed.
The investigation into Wojahn began in February when authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that child p*rnography was being distributed in Prince George’s County.
Braveboy emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable children and stated that cases like this highlight the tragedy of their victimization.
Before his arrest, Wojahn had been serving as the mayor of College Park since 2015, having previously held a position on the city’s council from 2007.
The allegations against Wojahn shocked and disturbed city officials, who had entrusted him with serving the community’s best interests.
In her statement, Braveboy expressed disappointment in Wojahn’s betrayal of the community’s trust in a “most disgraceful way.”
The sentencing in November will mark the conclusion of a troubling case that has shaken the College Park community.
