Former County Building Services Director Pleads Guilty To Theft Plot

Donald Dunston, who used to be the director of building services for Licking County, pleaded guilty to five felonies on March 13. He will be sentenced on March 27.
Dunston, 58, of Blacklick, admitted to taking part in what the prosecutor called a “phony invoice scheme” and stealing nearly $193,000 from the Licking County government from 2015 until 2018 when he was fired by the Licking County Commissioners.
He admitted that he tried to take part in a pattern of corrupt behavior, stole while in office, and messed with records three times. All of these are third-degree crimes.
The state auditor’s office prosecutor, Robert Smith, said there could have been more than 100 tampering charges.
He Could Get Upto 36 Months In Prison
Judge David Branstool told Dunston that each of the five counts could get him up to 36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Smith said that Dunston could get no time at all or 15 years.
William Crawford, from Frisco, Texas, was also involved in the invoice scam. On Wednesday, State Auditor Keith Faber said that Crawford had been given a four-year prison sentence. Crawford pleaded guilty in January to felony counts of taking part in a pattern of dishonest behavior, stealing and changing records. Crawford and Dunston used to live next door to each other in Texas.
Smith said, “We didn’t do this (Dunston’s plea agreement) right away because Mr. Dunston helped right away after he was arrested. We wanted to put his case on hold until Mr. Crawford’s was over. (Dunston) worked with the police and told them everything he had done.”
Smith told the judge that Dunston had paid back all of the money he stole and the cost of the audit, which was $20,397.50.
Crawford went to see Judge Tom Marcelain at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to get his sentence. Then, at 9:30 a.m., Dunston went to see Branstool for his change of plea hearing.
Windy Miller, from Frisco, Texas, was the third person who helped start the scheme. In 2021, she was charged with one felony count of theft and pleaded guilty. She got 10 days in prison, five years of community control, and a $2,500 fine.
In 2012, Dunston moved to central Ohio. On December 19, 2012, he started working for the county as a supervisor of building services. On Jan. 24, 2017, he was given the job of facilities director. In 2017, he made $68,989 a year. He had to order cleaning supplies as part of his job.
Smith told the judge that starting in September 2015, Dunston worked with Crawford to have fake invoices made. Miller, who ran a business in Frisco, Texas, made up the first seven fake invoices. Smith said that she made invoices for cleaning equipment that the county used often.
Smith said that Dunston would sign off on the bills and send them through the normal process, where they would be signed by the county commissioners. Then, Smith said, the bills would be paid, and the money would be sent to Miller. Miller would deposit it and split it with Crawford, who would send some of it to Dunston.
After Miller broke her ankle and quit the plan, Crawford made up a fake business called Crawford R.A.W. Janitorial. Starting in October 2015, Crawford made the fake bills, just like Miller had, and sent them to Dunston by email.
Dunston Was Caught Using The Fake County Credit Card In 2018
In April 2018, Dunston was caught using the county credit card to put gas in a car that didn’t belong to the county. This made the plan fall apart. Then, commissioners fired him. As the commissioners looked through Dunston’s records, they saw the two sets of bills to Miller and Crawford.
Tim Bubb, the commissioner of Licking County, said in an interview in January that the county found out that Dunston was getting more gas than his car could hold. Then, video evidence showed that after Dunston filled up his own car, he put gas in the cars of friends or family.
“Then we found out that he had stolen more than just gas,” Bubb said. “We went to his office and began looking into how he spent his money. He was buying more than he needed or things that neither of us needed. And things didn’t make sense.
“We started calling vendors in Texas to find out what had been ordered and shipped, but it turned out that they didn’t exist. We weren’t able to find all of the vendors.”
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office was told by the commissioners. Miller told the sheriff’s office what she had done, and a full investigation began. In June 2018, the state auditor joined the investigation.
The Special Investigations Unit of the state auditor’s office found that Whirl of Windy in Texas was paid six checks totaling $19,203 for supplies and services that were never given to the county.
According to the state auditor, the SIU found that 109 checks totaling $173,469 were sent to Crawford’s business, Crawford R.A.W. Janitorial, based on fake invoices that were approved by Dunston. The checks were sent even though the county did not receive any supplies or equipment.
