Former Disney Star Orlando Brown Denies Assault Claims

Following an alleged fight in Ohio, former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown entered a not-guilty plea to misdemeanor assault charges.
Brown was detained on Thursday in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened in a Lima, Ohio, house. According to documents from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, he was being held under a $25,000 bail.
The former actor, who is most known for his work on “That’s So Raven,” was charged with aggravated menacing and appeared in Lima Municipal Court on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
According to police, they responded to a complaint, and when they got to the residence, they overheard a verbal fight that they thought might escalate to violence.
A relative claimed Brown was behaving “mad” and “came at him with a hammer and knife in a menacing manner,” according to an arrest report.
Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence charges pic.twitter.com/y2byda3yZC
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 23, 2022
Because Brown is homeless, the relative said he “did not want him to go to a homeless shelter,” thus Brown has been residing at his house for about two weeks.
Brown has previously struggled with a number of personal issues, such as drinking, addiction, accusations of domestic abuse, resisting arrest, and drug possession.
He acknowledged taking drugs, selling crystal meth, and abusing alcohol during a 2018 visit to “Dr. Phil.”
During the interview, the former star stated that he wanted to tidy up for his children. He said, “Quite a few, but four that I know of,” in response to the question of how many children he had. Additionally, he asserted to Dr. Phil that Michael Jackson, the late music icon, was his father.
