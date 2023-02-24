Former England Cricketer Sarah Taylor Announces Partner Diana’s Pregnancy

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor revealed her partner’s pregnancy to the world on Wednesday.
The revelation was confirmed on social media by the England wicketkeeper-batsman, who will retire from international cricket in 2019. Although the “journey was not an easy one,” she was delighted to be a part of it and posted a photo of herself and her partner with it.
One of the most accomplished players in women’s cricket history and a remarkable wicketkeeper, Taylor announced her retirement from international competition in September 2019 due to anxiety issues.
Taylor also took a permanent leave of absence from the sport in March 2016 due to mental health difficulties, but she later returned to compete for her country at the World Cup.
The tweet below shows Sarah Taylor’s partner Ultrasound:
Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it x
19 weeks to go and life will be very different ! 🤍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9bvwK1Yf1e
— Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 21, 2023
In the 2017 World Cup, she made a return, scoring 396 runs at an average of 49.50. In group play, Taylor scored 147 against South Africa, 54 against India in the semifinal, and 45 against them in the final.
When speaking about her experience dealing with mental illness and everything that happened to her, the 33-year-old stated to The Guardian, “You’re extremely disapproving. Everything is worst case scenario. I couldn’t breathe well, and I would get panic episodes. All day long, I would only think about breathing.
The tweet below shows Sarah’s excitement for her baby:
Well, I did not anticipate I should have attached an FAQ when announcing my partners pregnancy!
Hopefully I can answer some questions.
IVF: donated sperm from an unknown individual who wants to gift a very unique opportunity to others…
— Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 23, 2023
I would then inquire, “How am I spending my life? I simply can’t breathe and am confined to bed. If you did that, you would get worse. Every day, you experience some form of panic attack. Because you don’t know why, it’s dreadful.
I went to the doctor in London. I resolved to leave my partner’s apartment and walk to the hospital. My partner’s residence wasn’t far away. I never once imagined that these fifteen minutes would be the most challenging of my life.
On a bench outside, I was waiting. I was unable to breathe on my own and was trembling. It had happened before, but I wasn’t sure what it was. All of a sudden, it started to feel more normal than a typical day, she claimed.
Sarah’s Career
Sarah had been appointed to English Countryside Sussex’s men’s team coaching staff for their upcoming season in 2021, which was an unusual but commendable action.
The London-born cricketer, who has represented England in 226 games in a variety of formats, is a three-time World Champion (WC 2009, 2017 and T20 WC 2009). She has been involved in 232 dismissals, more than any other female cricketer. She retired as England’s third-highest ODI run scorer with 4,056 runs from 126 games at an average of 38.26, including 20 half-centuries and seven centuries.
In terms of runs scored in T20 international cricket, Taylor is second in England and ranks sixth overall. She amassed 2,177 runs in 90 games, averaging 29.02, including 16 half-centuries. She also participated in 10 Test matches for England and scored 300 runs.
