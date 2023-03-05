Former Georgia Cop Charged With Killing 16-year-old Missing Girl Charged In 2019 Burglary

The former Georgia police officer who is accused of killing and kidnapping a 16-year-old girl who went missing in July is also accused of stalking and breaking into the home of another woman.
Miles Bryant, who used to work for the Doraville Police Department, is already accused of kidnapping, killing, and dumping the naked body of 16-year-old Susanna Morales in the woods. At the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center, he is being held without bond because he is accused of hiding the death of another person, filing a false report of a crime, murder, and kidnapping.
Now, Bryant is being charged with burglary in the town of Snellville after a former classmate said he followed her and broke into her house in May 2019. Elisha Bates, the woman, said that she doesn’t know if Morales would still be alive if the burglary case hadn’t been thrown out.
Bates said that she and Bryant had been friends since they were in the fifth grade.
A neighbor showed Bates footage from a doorbell camera that shows a man lurking around her door and pulling on the doorknob on more than one occasion.
The Cop Broke Into The Girl’s House
In February, Bates told FOX 5 Atlanta that she thought Bryant broke into her apartment once when she wasn’t there. She also showed the news station photos of her broken front door.
Bates said she was afraid for her safety and told the Doraville Police Department, where Bryant used to work, and the Gwinnett County Police Department what had happened.
The Doraville Police Department said that it did an internal investigation. Officials said they talked to Bryant about what happened, and he said he would no longer act that way. Doraville Police said they told Bates to tell the Gwinnett County Police Department about any possible crimes.
Police say that the case against Bates was closed because there were “no more leads.” But her case was looked into again late last month after new information came to light.
Officials say that Bryant messed with a locked bedroom window during the break-in.
He was charged with breaking into a home in the first degree in Snellville.
