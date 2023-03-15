Former Georgia Sheriff Jailed For Using Unlawful Restraints

Federal prosecutors said a former Georgia sheriff was sentenced to over a year in jail for ordering prisoners to be held in chair restraints for hours without a valid reason.
The United States Attorney’s Office for Northern Georgia released a statement announcing that Victor Hill, the former sheriff of Clayton County, south of Atlanta, has been given an 18-month jail term.
In October, a jury found 58-year-old Hill guilty of six civil rights charges brought against him. He was acquitted on one count.
According to the prosecution, Hill ordered pretrial detainees to spend hours in a restraint chair without a warrant as punishment or when they posed a physical threat.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, one was left there for four hours before peeing on himself.
17-Year-Old Cooperating With Police
A 17-year-old guy who had been entirely cooperative with authorities was also detained there for seven hours, along with another male who said he didn’t want to respond to the sheriff’s questions.
A request for comment made Tuesday evening did not immediately elicit a response from Hill’s counsel.
In a sentencing memorandum, Hill’s attorneys stated that Hill had no desire to violate anyone’s civil rights but instead sought out a secure and orderly jail and “employed innovative and unconventional tactics to attain these aims.”
They featured no violence or assault and, while regrettable in hindsight, “his role and conduct in these charges were monumentally less than those convicted of similar offenses involving excessive force,” they noted.
There was “simply no rationale for Hill to order pretrial detainees to be strapped into restraint chairs for hours on end,” according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, even though the detainees did sustain injuries.
Hill will serve time in federal prison after being found guilty of blatantly abusing his position of authority, according to Buchanan.
Indicted in 2021 was Hill. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, he will spend six years under supervised release following his jail sentence.
