Before Being Fired, Former Memphis Police Supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ Killing Retired With Benefits

Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by Memphis police officers in January, and the supervisor who was there at the time retired with his benefits the day before a hearing to fire him.
Documents filed Friday to get his law enforcement certification taken away named Lt. DeWayne Smith as the officer who quit right before his termination hearing.
Members of the Memphis City Council are upset that an officer was allowed to retire before any action was taken to get rid of him. The vice-chairman of the council, JB Smiley Jr., said that he didn’t think it was fair that the officer could keep his pension and other benefits.
Smiley said, “I just don’t like that [Nichols’] parents are paying this officer to keep living, and that bothers me.”
Ben Crump, the lawyer for Nichols’ family, said that the police department shouldn’t have let Smith retire and “cowardly avoid the consequences of his actions.”
Crump said, “We want Memphis police and officials to do everything they can to hold Lt. Smith and everyone else responsible.”
Seven other Memphis police officers were fired because of the traffic stop that led to Nichols’ death. Five of these officers, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Emmitt Martin III, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols’ death, but Smith has not been charged.
Nichols was pulled over by police on January 7 for “reckless driving.” They pulled him out of his car roughly as they threatened to shock him with a Taser. During the traffic stop, police said there was a “confrontation,” and Nichols tried to run away on foot. As Nichols screamed for his mother, officers caught up with him and started to kick, punch, and hit him with a baton.
Seven Police Officers Were Fired
After Tyre Nichols’ death, Memphis police officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith were fired and charged for their part in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who later died.
Smith’s decertification papers say that he heard Nichols say, “I can’t breathe,” while he was propped up against a police car, but he didn’t help him get medical help or take off his handcuffs.
Former Memphis Police Lt. Dewayne Smith — the on-scene supervisor during the police beating of Tyre Nichols — RETIRED a day before a disciplinary hearing on the case.
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 18, 2023
According to the documents, Smith also did not get reports from other officers about the use of force. He also told Nichols’ family that the victim was driving under the influence, even though there was no evidence to support the charge. Investigators said that Smith claimed, without any proof, that Nichols was high on drugs or drunk. Smith told Nichols, “you done took something,” on video from the scene.
Smith was not wearing his body camera, which is against the rules of the police department. Other officers’ body cameras caught what Smith did.
In response to Nichols’ death, the U.S. Department of Justice is looking at the Memphis Police Department’s policies on the use of force, de-escalation strategies, and special units.
