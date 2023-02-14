Former NCIS Star Found Austin Majors Dead

Medical examiner documents show that the cause of death is still being looked into.
His family described Austin as “a creative, bright, and loving human being” in a statement.
“Austin cherished and was extremely proud of his acting career. He had never met a stranger since he was a young child, and his life’s mission was to make others happy. “Then the sentence went on.
“He loved going camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout troop while growing up in a rural town. He cherished Balla, the horse he had grown up riding, and his dog Sunny.”
His sister, Kali’s most treasured memories of her brother, was also mentioned in the statement, and they included “growing up on set with him, working at events with Kids With a Cause, and trekking together.”
Austin, who was 27 years old, has died.
We will always miss Austin because he was the kind of son, brother, grandchild, and nephew that made us proud.
Austin, a USC School of Cinematic Arts alumnus, is most known for his role as Theo Sipowicz in the ABC police procedural program NYPD Blue. However, he also had an appearance in season three of NCIS as Jeremy Hodges.
The actor later received bit parts in a number of well-known TV series, including ER, American Dad, and Desperate Housewives.
His final professional appearance was as 12-year-old Matthew in a guest-starring role on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother in a season four episode that aired in 2009.
Austin worked in film as well as television, appearing in a number of films, including Nevada, Treasure Planet, The Price of Air, and An Accidental Christmas.
On Facebook, Kali also noted the passing of her brother and wrote: “Austin, my older brother, is not here. He passed away overnight. It still seems so bizarre to me. With so much life yet to live, he was only 27 years old.”