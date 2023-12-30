Fort Dodge Police Are Investigating a Shooting Death

A guy who appeared to have been shot to death was found unresponsive early Friday morning, and the Fort Dodge Police Department is now undertaking a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate occurrence.
The 1600 block of 14th Avenue Southwest in Fort Dodge, Iowa was the scene of the event, which prompted the rapid response of police officials. The gunfire at the given area was reported at 5:16 a.m. in a cry for help. Officers and deputies found an unresponsive adult male lying on the ground when they arrived.
Quickly responding to the situation, medics and police officers helped the man with his injuries before rushing him to UnityPoint Health—Trinity Regional Medical Center. Medical personnel intervened quickly and carefully, but the guy was eventually declared deceased at the facility.
As of this writing, the identity of the deceased has not been released since investigators are working hard to inform the next of kin and collect relevant evidence.
Crime scene investigators from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fort Dodge Police Department persisted throughout Friday night in their quest to determine what transpired that awful day.
Authorities are determined to find out what caused the apparent gunshot wound, but the details surrounding the incident are still unknown. While residents wait for more information, the Fort Dodge Police Department is asking anyone who may have knowledge about the case to contact them.
The cooperation between state and local authorities highlights the seriousness of the situation and the commitment to thoroughly investigating what happened to cause this tragic death.
As the investigation continues, more information will likely surface, allowing community members and friends of the deceased some measure of closure and answering questions for the community. The Fort Dodge Police Department is resolute in its mission to protect the people it serves and to ensure that justice is served.
