Fortiva Credit Card Login, Activation, And All You Need To Know

Fortiva Credit Card

Fortiva is a financial technology company that sells credit cards, retail credit, and personal loans, among other things, to its customers. Fortiva is not a bank, and through a partnership, The Bank of Missouri provides all of its financial products.

Fortiva has a Credit Card that isn’t secured and is made just for people who want to build up their credit score. This credit card is part of the Mastercard network, so it can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

Fortiva Credit Card Benefits:

Needs to have a low credit score

All Mastercard customers are protected against fraud at no cost to them.

Equifax gives every customer a free VantageScore 3.0 credit score that is updated every month.

The credit line will automatically go up.

There is also a card lock feature.

Customers can get 3 percent reward points on eligible purchases or payments for gas, groceries, and utilities.

1% reward points will be given for all other purchases that qualify

Fortiva Credit Card Drawbacks:

The yearly percentage rate is higher than average.

There is a fee for doing business in a foreign country that you can avoid.

Some requirements to be able to apply for Fortiva credit cards:

Even though you can get a FORTIVA card with a credit score as low as 350, that doesn’t mean you will be approved.

In reality, you can’t get the card unless you meet the company’s requirements. You must agree to the following terms and conditions when you apply for a FORTIVA Credit Card:

A person must be at least 18 years old to apply for the card.

To get the card, you must be a legal citizen of the United States.

The applicant’s criminal record should be clean, and he shouldn’t have done anything illegal.

The most important thing is that you must first get an invitation letter from the company before you can apply for the card.

Lastly, the FORTIVA credit card needs an acceptance code, so make sure you have one.

Read More:

Full Guide to Activating Fortiva Cards:

If you are sure you qualify for the FORTIVA Credit cards, you should apply right away so you can start building a good credit score.

The company lets you apply for a FORTIVA credit card in three ways, which are explained below.

First, applying online is the first and most common way. If you want to apply for the card online, do the following:

Go to their website or click the link given to get started.

You have to click the “Reply to Mail” button, which is in the middle of the page’s top half.

After that, you’ll see a place to type in your acceptance code, which you’ll get in the bar.

Now, click the button that says “Submit code.”

There will be three blank spots on the new page.

In each box, write your last name, the last four digits of your SSN, and the date you were born.

Click “Continue” now, and the process will go on.

How to Activate Fortiva Credit Card at myfortiva.com/activate/-

You can activate your FORTIVA credit card online by going to the above address, or you can follow the steps below:

Go to FORTIVA’s home page to start.

Click the button that says “Activate” at the top right of the page.

There are two ways to activate the card: you can either sign in or enroll in.

If you already have a Fortiva account, click Sign In.

Now you can use your login and password to turn on your FORTIVA card.

Sign up for a Fortiva account if you don’t already have one.

There, you’ll need to type in your last name, the last four digits of your social security number, and your date of birth before pressing the “Submit” button.

You can now use your card without any problems.

Login Instructions after Activating Fortiva Credit Card at www.myfortiva.com

https://www.myfortiva.com/ is the page where you can log in to your Fortiva account.

When the Fortiva Account Center Sign In Form comes up, you’ll need to enter your User Name and Password.

The last step is to click Sign In after you have correctly entered your Login ID (User Name and Password).

After you sign in with your username and password, you can now move on to the faster way to activate your Fortiva Card.

Let us show you how to use one of the most popular alternatives to Fortiva credit cards, the Milestone Credit Card.

Use a mobile app to log in to My Fortiva.

First, you’ll need to get the Fortiva mobile app on your device. Then, you can use the mobile app to log in to your account.

How do I get the Fortiva app on my phone?

All customers can look for the mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Customers can also get the app for their phones by going to the official website. Please look at the steps below.

On your phone, open the official website and go to Product > Credit card.

At the bottom of the page for credit cards, you’ll find links to mobile apps.

If you click the app link, the page where you can download the app will show up on the screen.

Click the “Install” button to get the app.

Use the website to get to your My Fortiva account

Please follow the steps below to log in to your online Fortiva account.

Step 1: Go to the official website and look at the home page to see if there is a login form.

Step 2: If there is a login form, enter your Username and Password and click the Sign In button to get to your account.

Step 3: If you can’t find the login form on the home page, go to Account > My account. The screen will show a sign-in form (as shown below).

Step 4: Now that you have your Username and Password, you can log in to your account.

Find out about some of the benefits you can get after activating your Fortiva card.

You don’t have to have great credit. Even if your credit isn’t great, you can still apply.

You can get to your accounts at any time, day or night, seven days a week.

It’s easy to understand, safe, and quick to use.

Fraud is not your fault in any way.

Your credit limit will be checked often to see if it has been raised.

Let Samsung Pay and Google Pay accept payments that don’t need to be touched.

Get a free report on your credit

Cardholders can improve their credit scores by making payments on time.

There are options like locking the card and getting alerts about transactions.

Customer Service Number (800) 245-7741 Website www.myfortiva.com Online Chat Visit contact page Corporate Office Address Fortiva Financial LLC, P.O. Box 105555 5 Concourse Parkway, Atlanta Georgia 30348-5555, United States Fortiva Credit Card Payment Address Fortiva Payment Processing, P.O. Box 790156, St. Louis, MO 63179-0105

Read More: