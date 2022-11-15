Fortnite Chapter 4 Release Date, Map, Leaks, And Everything You Need To Know

It’s time to consider what comes after Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, as there is less than a month left. We don’t know a lot for sure about the upcoming season because there haven’t been many leaks thus yet. However, there are a lot of unconfirmed rumors floating around, along with some data-mining information that may or may not be significant, and one formal announcement. There is a lot to talk about, from start date hints to battling past rumors. Let’s begin by going through what is certain about Fortnite’s upcoming season.

What Is Announced Officially?

Epic hasn’t yet shown anything or said anything about the upcoming season. However, they have provided a date and time for the conclusion of this season and chapter: Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. When Fortnite Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 are concluded, the live Fracture event will take place.

Is There Will Be New Map In Fortnite Chapter 4?

Even though Chapter 3 is far shorter than previous seasons were, you should still anticipate a fresh map. Dataminers discovered a reference to a new “launch option” named Asteria in files just before the current season started. Previous “launch options” were Athena, Apollo, and Artemis; however, you are probably more familiar with these three as the battle royale maps for each chapter. Chapter 1 was Athena, Chapter 2 was Apollo, and Chapter 3 is Artemis at the moment.

It follows that a new map for this new chapter is Asteria, another ancient Greek deity whose name begins with A. Despite this, Asteria could not be entirely new; it wouldn’t surprise us if all these floating structures made it onto the new map.

Is Fortnite Creative 2.0 Finally Coming Next Season?

For some time now, December has been mentioned as the release date for Creative 2.0, formerly known as the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This will be a significant deal for Epic because similar to Sony’s Dreams, designers may be able to construct entire games inside of Fortnite with a much more powerful set of tools. And over time, that can change Fortnite from just a game to more of a platform.

And it seems like Chapter 4 and Fortnite would both usher in this new era together. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic, tweeted that the UEFN had been postponed shortly after the Fracture event announcement. It won’t premiere, but it will be in Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Gameplay

For a long time, many mechanics have been teased in the files, including motorcycles and rideable skateboards. One activity that may have been planned for Fortnite’s major summer festival was skateboarding. Recall the skatepark that was built in the large bay on the island’s eastern side.

Flying creatures that can be ridden have also been speculated about for a while. Not to mention the first-person mode, which has been the topic of discussion for a long. We are unsure if any of that content is intended for the Creative 2.0 toolset or simply for Battle Royale (or both/neither).

What’s Coming With Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass?

Regarding the battle pass for the upcoming season, there have been no rumors or leaks to date. Based on Geno’s appearance in the Zero War comic, fans have determined a player’s skin from a previous survey to be Geno. If this is the case, Geno will likely appear in a battle pass at some point. And if he’s a part of the story, too, “eventually” might be next season.

On Sunday, December 4, you can anticipate playing a new season of Fortnite. Fortnite went out for over two days the first time it switched to a new chapter at the end of Chapter 1, but it only remained offline for about a day following Chapter 2. It could take anywhere between 12 and 48 hours, but it’s most probable that Fortnite will resume operations on December 4 at some point.

Read More: