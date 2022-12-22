Fortnite PC Requirements: How To Download Fortnite On PC?

As the covid Pandemic drives everyone indoors, it’s a good thing that Fortnite has added new gaming modes, like team death matches and squads. Let’s dig deep into Fortnite PC Requirements.
Although Fortnite has grabbed the world by storm, you’ll want to make sure your PC can run it smoothly with an Intel HD 4000 GPU to avoid having your body molested by other players.
However, the Fortnite pc requirements state that an Nvidia GTX 660 GPU or an AMD Radeon HD 7870 GPU is necessary for smooth gameplay without framerate difficulties or lag. Join forces in Fortnite’s Battle Royale to break the quarantine!
Fortnite is a dynamic action-building survival game in which you and your friends take control of a band of Heroes and work together to rebuild a world destroyed by a mysterious force known only as “The Storm.”
It entails making weapons, erecting fortified constructions, exploring new areas, discovering new resources, and battling hordes of enemies. Collecting resources and defending settlements against the Husks requires players to work together.
The game’s fundamental mechanic is construction, and there’s a tonne of treasure buried under all that brick and mortar. Creator and Epic Games president Tim Sweeney has compared the game to a mashup of Minecraft and Left 4 Dead.
Fortnite PC Requirements: Can I Run It?
It’s not too difficult to get your PC up to par with Epic Games’ battle royale, but we’ve got everything you need to know to get started. Fortnite requires about 30GB of space on your hard drive in order to be installed.
To play Fortnite, you’ll need a PC with a 64-Bit version of Windows 10 and a configuration that meets the game’s requirements. To get started, you need nothing more than an Intel Core i3-3225 processor and 4GB of RAM.
Those who intend to play Fortnite on a PC should have a processor at least as powerful as an Intel Core i5-7300U and 8GB of RAM. Get yourself a good discrete graphics card, like an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280.
Fortnite PC Requirements: Recommended
- CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- HDD: 16GB Free Space
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent video card with dedicated memory of 2GB or higher VRAM.
- OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or Windows 10 64-bit
- DirectX: Version 11 or better
Fortnite PC Requirements: Minimum
- CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
- RAM: 4GB RAM
- HDD: 16GB Free Space
- GPU: Intel HD 4000 (integrated graphics)
- OS: Windows 7, 8, or Windows 10 64-bit
- DirectX: Version 11 or better
Fortnite Settings
When adjusting the visual settings for Fortnite, we recommend going as low as you can stand. You’ll be more competitive in the game’s battle royale mode if your frame rate is kept as high as possible, thanks to this. But if you want to keep your eyesight keen for spotting attackers, we suggest not going lower than 1080p.
Nvidia DLSS can be used to significantly increase frames per second if you are running an Nvidia RTX GPU. You can also use the game’s ray tracing features, though we advise against doing so outside of the Creative mode due to its performance impact.
Fortnite is compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8, and 10. It’s also available on Macs, which is quite cool.
Want to improve your situation? Check out our user-friendly Fortnite setup guidelines for advice on where to get the best and cheapest cards. You may sort the results of a CPU and graphics card comparison for Fortnite using the filter.
Let us assist you in locating the lowest price on the necessary hardware to power the game.
How To Download Fortnite On Your PC
An Epic Games Account is required for PC Fortnite downloads. You may also get a large selection of other games by Epic Games in their online shop. It is among the most well-liked options because of its widespread price cuts and freebie offerings in addition to its support for local currency. Get Fortnite from the Epic Games Store by following these simple steps!
- Sign in to your account on the Epic Games Store.
- To make a new Epic Games Account, select Sign Up from the Sign In popup menu. Google or your social handles, such as Facebook, can also be used to sign up.
- Return to the Epic Game Store and select Get Epic Games from the menu.
- The setup program will now download. Simply comply with the on-screen prompts to set up the Epic Games Launcher.
- Once logged in, select the “Store” menu option.
- Find Fortnite in your search results and set it up there.
- Proceed to the Library to launch the game once it has been downloaded.
