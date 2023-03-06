Four Americans Were Abducted From A Minivan In Mexico

According to a statement released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday, four Americans have been abducted in northeastern Mexico.
On March 3, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the US citizens as they drove a white minivan across the border into the Tamaulipas state of Matamoros.
Armed individuals “took all four Americans from the site in a vehicle,” according to the FBI.
Investigative authorities from the US and Mexico are looking into the occurrence.
The US State Department recommends travellers not to travel to six states in Mexico because of “crime and kidnapping.” One of those states is Tamaulipas.
The FBI is appealing for assistance from the public and providing a $50,000 (£41,620) reward for information that results in the capture of those responsible and the return of the victims.
According to the FBI, who did not name the Americans, they were travelling in a vehicle with North Carolina licence plates.
Just across the border from Brownsville, Texas, is Matamoros.
“Organized crime activity,” including gun fights, murder, armed robberies, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault, is widespread throughout the northern border, notably in the state of Tamaulipas, according to the State Department.
The State Department reported that criminal gangs have targeted both buses and cars travelling through the state, frequently robbing passengers and demanding ransom payments in a region where local law enforcement has minimal capacity to address crime.
