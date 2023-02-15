Four Individuals Were Arrested In Florida For Their Alleged Involvement In The Murder Of The President Of Haiti

On Tuesday, federal officials in Miami-Dade stated that four men had been detained and charged in Florida in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The arrests and charges were made in Florida.
According to a news release, the four individuals who were arrested on Tuesday are Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, a Colombian national who resides in Miami; Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and Frederick Bergmann, all of whom are residents of the United States; and Walter Veintemilla.
Federal officials say that Intriago, Ortiz, and Veintemilla were charged with supporting a conspiracy to kidnap or kill the president of Haiti. The conspiracy is alleged to have involved either kidnapping or killing the president.
According to Markenzy Lapointe, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Bergmann has been charged with conspiracy to commit export violations for his alleged role in a plot to smuggle 20 ballistic vests from South Florida to Haiti in order to deliver them to ex-soldiers who were allegedly tasked with killing Moise.
According to the allegations made by the authorities, the four individuals wanted to carry out the murder in order to receive lucrative building contracts.
CNN has attempted to contact Joseph Tesmond, Intriago’s attorney, for comment but has not yet received a response. It is not quite apparent whether the other accused have hired legal representation.
Moese was assassinated in his residence in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, by perhaps a dozen gunshots, and it is thought that dozens of others were engaged in his death. Martine Moe, his wife, was also shot but managed to survive her injuries.
After Moise’s death, gangs in Haiti have increased their level of extreme violence in an effort to fill the power vacuum that has been left behind.
According to Lapointe, “The charging documents also state that by June 2021, the conspiracy advanced from violently removing Moese from power….to assassinating him.”
As of this past Tuesday, a total of eleven suspects have “been charged and are in US custody,” according to Matthew Olsen, who serves as the Assistant Attorney General for National Security.
