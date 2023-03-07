Four Kidnapped Americans Entered Mexico To Buy Medicine

Mexican authorities reported on Monday that four Americans who had entered Mexico last week to buy medicine had been attacked and kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.
The four Americans were on their way to buy medicine, according to Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said that “there was a dispute between factions, and they were seized.”
In a statement, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar claimed the Americans were taken hostage at gunpoint and a Mexican national who was “innocent” at the time of the incident perished. He said that a number of American justice organisations were collaborating with their Mexican counterparts to locate the missing people.
The victims’ identities have not been disclosed by the authorities.
According to Special Agent Oliver Rich, who is in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Division, the Americans came under fire from the guys shortly after crossing the border on Friday through Matamoros, in the Tamaulipas state, across from Brownsville, Texas.
Using a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates, the victims entered Mexico, according to the FBI. The four Americans were put in another vehicle and driven away from the site by the guys before the gunman opened fire on the passengers in the car.
Irving Barrios, the senior prosecutor in Tamaulipas, confirmed that a Mexican woman perished in the assault but did not say whether or whether she died in the same gunfire as the kidnapping.
According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, President Joe Biden was apprised of the issue. She cited privacy issues in her refusal to respond to further inquiries.
The names of individuals who were allegedly kidnapped have not been made public by law enforcement, however Zalandria Brown of Florence, South Carolina, claimed to have spoken to the FBI and local authorities after learning that her younger brother, Zindell Brown, was one of the four victims.
$50,000 Is Offered As A Reward
The FBI is asking for help from the public in locating those responsible for the assault and kidnapping, and it is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the capture of those responsible and the release of the victims.
Investigations are being conducted by the FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement, according to officials.
Due of crime and kidnapping in Tamaulipas, the U.S. State Department has issued a “Level 4: Do Not Go” recommendation for U.S. residents there.
The FBI San Antonio Division is asking anyone with information about the case to phone or submit an online tip.
