Four Members Of A Family Were Reportedly Died By Suicide On The West Bank Of New Orleans

On Thursday morning near Harvey, Jefferson Parish investigators say they discovered the bodies of a mother, father, and two boys in what appears to have been a murder-suicide (Feb. 9).
At approximately 7:50 in the morning, deputies responded to an unsettling 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street, where they discovered the bodies of a male adult age 20, a male juvenile age 13, and an adult male and female, all of whom appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
During a press conference that took place at approximately 10:30 in the morning, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto referred to the situation as “very terrible.”
According to Lopinto, the adult man, who was the father of the 13-year-old and the step-father of the 20-year-old, dialled 911 and said something to the effect of “we can’t live like this anymore. When you arrive here, you will find four dead bodies. ”
“Unfortunately, that’s what we came to the conclusion about,” Lopinto added.
Although Lopinto mentioned that the parents were discovered in their bedroom, he refrained from saying where the bodies of the sons were found when the deputies arrived.
The victims have been named as Joanna Ragas, 45, Timothy Earl Ragas, 43, Eric Thornblom, 20, and Timothy Bruce Ragas, 13. This information was provided by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.
At this point, the investigators are unable to ascertain whether or not there was a single shooter or multiple shooters.
Lopinto responded by saying, “We’ll let ballistics determine that.” “We have to look at the weapons that were fired and when they were fired,” the leader said.
According to Lopinto, all indications pointed to the parents having participated in a joint plot to carry out the horrible act.
“Based on some of the facts I have, it’s possible for me to believe that the parents made the decision to do this jointly; but, I’m going to defer to the coroner’s office to make that assessment. “There is some evidence that leads us to believe that way,” Lopinto said. “Obviously, we do not know that right now.
But there is some evidence that leads us to believe that way.” “We’re still working through the details of that moment. I don’t want to go too far into speculating because it’s possible that that isn’t the case, but I think we should investigate that a little bit further.
According to Lopinto, there was “accessibility” to more than one rifle.
Lopinto stated that he did not see a single lightbulb turned on inside the home, which he referred to as “deplorable.” Clues discovered at the scene, including some notes, prompted officials to assume that financial problems may have been a contributing factor in the tragedy.
According to Lopinto, “it looked like money troubles and other stuff have led to a destitute position, and they took it into their own hands, which is bad.” “I am unsure as to whether or not there is power in that home at this time.
