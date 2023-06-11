Four People Are Hurt When a Funeral Parade in the Suburbs of Chicago is Shot

Two people were critically injured and two others were injured after shots were fired at automobiles in a funeral procession as it traveled through a Chicago suburb, police said.
About 1 p.m. on Saturday, as the parade made its way from Chicago into the community of Oak Park just west of the city, shots were fired, according to Oak Park police.
According to police, two persons in the car were in severe condition and airlifted to the hospital. Two more in another vehicle in the parade were hit by gunfire and sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.
There were no innocent bystander casualties, and the police did not immediately make any arrests. When asked about potential dangers during the funeral procession, police in Oak Park indicated they had not gotten any advance notice.
According to Police Chief Shatonya Johnson, her agency does not see any new security risks for the community. All rights reserved 2023 AP. Legally, that is. No reproduction, transmission, publication, or redistribution of any part of this work is permitted.
