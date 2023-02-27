Four People Were Killed And Four Others Were Badly Injured In A Car Accident Early Sunday Near South Grand Boulevard And Forest Park Avenue

At the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue early on Sunday morning, a car that ran a red light struck their SUV, causing it to cross an overpass and land on its roof, killing four people and gravely injuring four more.
Eight individuals were in the SUV in total; four were brought to hospitals and four died. Around 1:30 a.m., the incident took place.
According to police, preliminary findings from the scene investigation and a study of the video evidence indicate that a 2004 Chevy Impala was travelling south on South Grand when it veered into the northbound lanes to avoid stopping traffic.
It went through the red light and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was travelling west on Forest Park and across South Grand.
This is an absolutely horrific story. 4 people were killed when a driver ran a red light & forced them off the road. The driver fled. This intersection is a problem, but the fact that we have people causing 4 deaths & fleeing is almost too much to handle. https://t.co/co7D9s64oA
— Catherine Gilbert Hamacher (@catherinegilb09) February 26, 2023
The Impala was travelling west on the Forest Park entry ramp when it crashed, and it eventually came to a stop. The Tahoe crashed through the bridge barrier and fell to the pavement below, landing on its roof in the westbound lanes of Forest Park.
The scene is close to the St. Louis University campus.
3 Males And 1 Female Among Those Who Lost The Lives
Three male youths, ages 18, 19, and the driver, ages 19, who were in the Tahoe, were transported to hospitals and were classified in critical but stable condition. One female and three males, the remaining four, were declared dead at the site. Their ages and identities were unknown.
On a walkway on the west side of Grand, there was still car debris at the scene on Sunday morning. To the west of Grand, a metal guardrail had been blown apart, and some of the wreckage was still lying in the westbound lanes of the avenue.
Forest Park Avenue has run below Grand near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) for decades.
“St. Louis mourns the loss of four young lives, and we are praying for those still in critical condition following (Sunday) morning’s horrific incident at Forest Park and South Grand,” said Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office.
Traffic violence at this location makes it the most unsafe intersection for pedestrians and cyclists in our entire city.
SLMPD continues to use a data-driven strategy to hold reckless drivers accountable in high-crash locations, and our office is contacting MoDOT about recommendations to enhance this area. To deter risky driving, the City is also investigating automated enforcement options.
“This week, Mayor Jones will sign into law the greatest investment in traffic and pedestrian safety in the city’s history, calming roadways and setting St. Louis on the path to its first mobility and transportation master plan.
Read Other Latest News:
- One Man Was Killed In The Marigny Early On Sunday
- Two Women Who Had Been Missing For Days Were Found Safe Next To A Lake In Maine
Tragedies like these serve as a reminder that improving pedestrian safety and risky driving calls for a comprehensive citywide strategy.
You can follow our facebook page for more related articles and latest news.