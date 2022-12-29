Four People Were Killed By Falling Trees On Oregon Highway 26: According to the Oregon State Police, two separate collisions on Highway 26 on Tuesday resulted in four fatalities after falling trees struck passing trucks. One of the victims was a 4-year-old child.
In Clatsop County, just after 11:30 a.m., a sizable tree fell squarely onto the roof of a Ford F-150 pickup close to milepost 15.5.
The driver, Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 19, of Seaside, Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, 41, of Seaside, and an unidentified 4-year-old daughter were all killed in the collision.
The Oregon State Police reported that the strong wind made it dangerous and challenging to investigate the collision. For almost five hours, the freeway was shut down.
A Peterbilt semi truck’s cab was struck by a tree about four hours later in Wasco County, close to milepost 64 of Highway 26.
Around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to the collision.
James Darron Lyda, 53, a truck driver from Prineville, lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road. State police reported that he passed away at the crash site.
On Tuesday evening, that portion of the route was closed while investigators worked.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 from Troutdale past Bonneville Dam were shut down at the same time as a third deadly accident.
