Frankie Muniz Net Worth 2022: Frankie Muniz Reveals Why He Briefly Left Hollywood

American actor, musician, author, producer, and race-car driver Frankie Muniz is also a writer. Frankie is most known for playing Malcolm in the Middle, a sitcom that aired for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006.

Early Life

On December 5, 1985, in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, Francisco Muz IV was born. He and his family relocated to North Carolina when he was four years old. At the age of 8, he was noticed after making an appearance in a local production of A Christmas Carol.

Frankie and his mother then relocated to Burbank, California, about the time that his parents got divorced. From the sixth grade on, he received his education at home so he could focus on his burgeoning acting career.

He was soon cast in supporting roles in television series, commercials, and a brief role in the 1999 movie Lost & Found.

Success

In 2000, Frankie got the lead role in Malcolm in the Middle, which would go on to make him a household name. Between 2000 and 2006, he appeared in 151 episodes of the show as a cast member alongside Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston.

Malcolm made Muniz an overnight success and led to nominations for two Golden Globe Awards as well as an Emmy.

Outside of Malcolm, Frankie performed a few cameos in comedies including Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar (2002, both starring Paul Giamatti) (2003, with Hilary Duff). Other prominent works include Stay Alive (2004), Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004), and My Dog Skip (2000, starring Kevin Bacon) (2006).

In 2017, Muniz continued to perform as an actor and participated in the reality competition Dancing with the Stars. Additionally, he has acted in numerous Sharknado TV movies.

He has received numerous honors, including Young Artist, Kids’ Choice, and YoungStar awards. In 2001 and 2002, Muniz received a Golden Globe nomination for Malcolm in the Middle’s Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Racing

Muniz entered the world of professional auto racing as his fame grew. He became a driver for Jensen Motorsport in 2005, competing in the Champ Car Atlantic series in 2006 and the Formula BMW USA series the following year (2007).

From 2007 to 2009, he participated in 32 races as a driver for the Atlantic Championship. Also, read about Wynonna Judd Net Worth

Malcolm In The Middle Salary

Frankie made $30,000 for each episode of “Malcolm” during its early seasons. Accordingly, the first season will cost $480,000, the second season $750,000, and the third season $660,000. He was said to have made $75,000 each episode during the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons.

These three seasons total $4.95 million. Frankie received an episode salary of $150,000 during the last season.

The total is $3.3 million. When all is said and done, Frankie’s base salary alone from the first run episodes of Malcolm in the Middle came to about $10.15 million. In the first season of the show’s syndication, he probably made 80% of that thanks to union royalty rates.

Frankie’s acting career also brought in millions for him. Most notably, he made $2 million for the first Agent Cody Banks movie and $5 million for the follow-up.

Frankie Muniz Reveals Why He Briefly Left Hollywood

Frankie Muniz made the choice to leave Hollywood after being well-known as a kid star.

But Muniz told Fox News Digital that he avoided the infamous “child star curse,” which has befallen many others in the film and television industry, by turning away from the spotlight as he got older.

“When I was on ‘Malcolm,’ I was just so excited to be working on a show,” he explained. “But also in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. Also, read about Vince Vaughn Net Worth

I was touring all over. I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience.”

Muniz took a break from acting in 2006 to focus on his career as a race car driver. He raced in the ChampCar Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009 after competing in the Formula BMW USA Championship that year.

Muniz finished fourth in the 2009 championship standings. Before suffering a season-ending injury that required many surgeries, he still had two races left. Racing is still a part of Muniz’s life today.

Frankie Muniz Net Worth

Frankie Muniz Net Worth is estimated to be around $30 Million in 2022. Frankie purchased his mother a house in Brentwood at the start of his career after making a lot of money. Frankie, who was still a teenager at the time, resided there until he turned 18 and then purchased his own apartment in Encino, California.

He next purchased a 10-car garage-equipped mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which was followed by another Hollywood Hills residence in 2004. In 2005, he quickly and profitably sold these two houses. He provided Halle Berry with one.

Frankie invested $3.5 million in a house in the Hollywood Hills in 2006. A year later, he put this house on the market for $3.875 million. It took him a while to find a customer. In the end, he sold the house for $3.05 million in 2014.

Frankie relocated from Los Angeles to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2008, and spent $2.782 million on a lavish desert mansion there. 2014 saw him sell this home for $2.85 million.

He invested $3 million in a brand-new Scottsdale home in 2016, which he then advertised for $3.5 million before taking it off the market. According to property records, he still makes this his primary abode today.

