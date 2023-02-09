French Bulldog Sale Plans Lead To Fatal Shooting Of South Carolina Dog Breeder

According to Daniel Simon, the sheriff of Lee County, Lonnie A. Ray of Darlington County, South Carolina, who had bred and sold dogs for a while, knew what safety steps to take while arranging a sale. Mr. Ray had been involved in the business for a while.
According to Sheriff Simon, Mr. Ray, 76, brought a buddy with him on Monday evening for the purpose of selling a French bulldog for the price of $2,500. The transaction was scheduled to take place at a public location, specifically the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville, South Carolina.
However, the online sale that was supposed to take place never took place. According to the sheriff, Mr. Ray was attacked by three or four people, and he was shot at least three times. He did not meet a customer during this ordeal. In addition to that, they took the young dog. At the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, South Carolina, Mr. Ray passed away an hour later.
“Not only did he beat cancer, but he also served his country during the Vietnam War. “He made it through that,” the sheriff, Simon, added. “He believed that all he had to do was sell a dog in order to make a profit. Not only does he end up losing his French bulldog, but he also ends up losing his life in the process.
The attackers also shot at Mr. Ray’s acquaintance, a man who was 77 years old, although he was unharmed in the incident. As of Wednesday night, all three or four of the attackers had not been apprehended, and the dog had not been located.
According to what the sheriff had to say, “We consider them armed and dangerous.” It’s completely uncalled for. It is completely incomprehensible and callous.”
According to the sheriff, Lee County, a community of about 16,000 people with manufacturing plants and farming area about 50 miles from Columbia, South Carolina, typically has only about three to five homicides a year on average. The brazen and deadly robbery was especially surprising given that Lee County normally has such low rates of homicide.
