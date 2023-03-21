Warning: preg_match_all(): Compilation failed: quantifier does not follow a repeatable item at offset 55 in /srv/stackserver/unix1642509818/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/seo-by-rank-math/includes/replace-variables/class-post-variables.php on line 545

Warning: preg_match_all(): Compilation failed: quantifier does not follow a repeatable item at offset 55 in /srv/stackserver/unix1642509818/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/seo-by-rank-math/includes/replace-variables/class-post-variables.php on line 545
Fresno Standoff Suspect Commits Suicide After Sh**ting Three Officers
Warning: preg_match_all(): Compilation failed: quantifier does not follow a repeatable item at offset 55 in /srv/stackserver/unix1642509818/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/seo-by-rank-math/includes/replace-variables/class-post-variables.php on line 545

Fresno Standoff Suspect Commits Suicide After Sh**ting Three Officers

Daily news / By / March 21, 2023

A man who shot at police in southeast Fresno on Monday night killed himself instead of giving himself up, Fresno police said.

During the long standoff, the suspect, who was said to have a handgun and a rifle, shot at three officers, Lt. Leslie Williams said.

Around 6 p.m., the incident happened in the 4700 block of East Hamilton Avenue, close to Fresno Pacific College. During the standoff, there was more than one officer in the neighborhood.

The tweet below confirms the news:

Williams said that none of the people who were shot at were hurt.

Police told the man to give himself up many times. At one point, the officers asked the Clovis Police Department for help so that they could bring a surveillance drone to the scene.

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Related Posts

About The Author

Jatin Taneja, one of our talented content writers at California Examiner. Jatin brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our platform, having worked in the journalism industry for several years. He is a skilled writer who is passionate about delivering engaging and informative content to our readers. Jatin is a versatile writer, able to cover a wide range of topics, from breaking news to feature stories. He has a keen eye for detail and a talent for finding the most interesting angles on any given topic. Jatin's writing style is both engaging and informative, making his articles a pleasure to read. As a member of our team, Jatin is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with our editorial team to ensure that his content meets our standards and resonates with our readers. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to our platform. We are proud to have Jatin Taneja as part of our team at California Examiner. His contributions help us to continue delivering the most up-to-date and relevant news and information to our readers.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top