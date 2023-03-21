Fresno Standoff Suspect Commits Suicide After Sh**ting Three Officers

A man who shot at police in southeast Fresno on Monday night killed himself instead of giving himself up, Fresno police said.
During the long standoff, the suspect, who was said to have a handgun and a rifle, shot at three officers, Lt. Leslie Williams said.
Around 6 p.m., the incident happened in the 4700 block of East Hamilton Avenue, close to Fresno Pacific College. During the standoff, there was more than one officer in the neighborhood.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Police called for help from Clovis officers. https://t.co/wd00xyrZ9D
— Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) March 21, 2023
Williams said that none of the people who were shot at were hurt.
Police told the man to give himself up many times. At one point, the officers asked the Clovis Police Department for help so that they could bring a surveillance drone to the scene.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: