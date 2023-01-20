Friend Of Protester Slain By Police Officers At Proposed Police Facility Defends Them

Georgia’s DEKALB COUNTY At the site of a proposed police training center, Atlanta police said they are aware of calls for violence from those sympathetic to a demonstrator murdered by police and are on “high alert.”
In the woods that protesters have been occupying for months, Georgia State Patrol trooper Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was shot and died on Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation claims Teran opened fire on troopers without provocation, seriously wounding one.
The trooper, who cannot be named out of concern for his safety, underwent surgery and is now stable, according to GSP.
Flyers urging a “night of fury” and violent vengeance on Friday night quickly spread following the shooting. The intended violence’s proposed site was not identified in the posters.
Police said in a statement they released on Thursday night:
🧵 Full statement from today’s multi-agency operation: https://t.co/THLlaSdeC8
The GBI continues to investigate an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, DeKalb County, GA. pic.twitter.com/4pMZshw9Mc
— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) January 19, 2023
“Our officers are on high alert, and we will remain working to maintain the safety of our streets for all of our stakeholders—residents, businesses, and visitors. We value our partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement and are appreciative of their dedication to our shared objective of building the safest communities we can for our city.
In opposition to the APD training center, protesters have been occupying one of Atlanta’s oldest urban woodlands for months. Others worry that it will encourage police violence, while others claim that establishing the facility will hurt the environment.
The training facility will help the city and teach cops better policing techniques, according to city officials, including GBI Director Mike Register.
Seven demonstrators were detained overnight on suspicion of domestic terrorism following Teran’s death. None of the seven were residents of metro Atlanta.
Agents discovered gas masks, a blow torch, various edged weapons, pellet guns, mortar-style explosives, and other items at the campsites. Three individuals were permitted to leave the scene without being charged because they cooperated with agents.
