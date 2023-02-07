Furiosa: Everything You Need To Know About The Mad Max Prequel

Imperator Furiosa is back—with a new appearance. George Miller tweeted that Mad Max: Fury Road’s success meant “more to come” in the franchise. Mad Max: The Wasteland and a Furiosa origin story starring Charlize Theron were announced soon after.
Miller wanted Theron to play a younger post-apocalyptic heroine in the prequel. After examining Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman’s de-aging VFX, he decided against it.
“For the longest time, I assumed we could just apply CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” the director told the New York Times on May 14, 2020. “I think The Irishman’s efforts left an uncanny valley. I think everyone, especially Japanese video-game designers, is close, but there’s still a big gap.”
The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy played Furiosa. She discussed winning the part in an October 2020 Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I’m humbled and grateful,” Taylor Joy stated. “I’m so excited to work so hard” was my initial thought when I found out I was doing it. I’ll work hard at this.”
On June 1, 2022, Thor star Chris Hemsworth announced filming. A clapperboard photo on social media announced the news. “#FURIOSA,” he tweeted.
Taylor Joy posted photographs of Furiosa on Instagram on Oct. 27, 2022. Miller stands alongside an airplane in one photo and looks away from the camera at a tree in another.
“What. A. Rideeeee,” Taylor-Joy captioned. “I thank the desolate nuts who have terrorized me across the nation. Funniest, strongest, most gifted.”
The Last Night in Soho actor said that she drove a car for the first time during Furiosa stunt training on The Graham Norton Show on November 11, 2022.
Graham Norton showed Taylor-Instagram Joy’s video of her driving a car toward the camera and doing a “handbrake turn” to stop facing the opposite direction.
“That’s extremely bizarre and slightly upsetting,” Taylor-Joy told Norton. “I can’t parallel park, go on the highway, or have a license. I can accomplish that without one. I’m sure that’ll be useful.”
Furiosa’s cast, narrative, and more are here.
Furiosa Cast
Warner Bros. announced Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa for the Mad Max prequel on October 13, 2020.
Hemsworth played the major villain. However, the Avenger’s Endgame actor wasn’t the obvious pick. In Kyle Buchanan’s book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, producer P. J. Voeten described Miller’s selection of Hemsworth.
“George regarded Chris as a favor but fell in love with the notion. He’ll play the lead villain against type “Voeten said. Unfortunately, we need a new Immortan, Bullet Farmer, and others.
Hemsworth spoke enthusiastically about Furiosa at a 2021 press conference. “I’ve grown up watching that and it’s so legendary,” he remarked. “Honorable. Pressure, but exhilarating, motivating pressure.”
Tom Burke replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who had a schedule conflict, on the cast.
What Has Charlize Theron Said About Anya Taylor-joy Taking Over Mad Max?
Theron told The Hollywood Reporter on July 6, 2020, that she was sad to leave Furiosa.
“It’s heartbreaking. I’m really glad I helped create that character. I’ll always remember her “said.
On November 14, 2022, Taylor Joy said the two actresses don’t hate one other. Taylor-Joy said at the New York City premiere of The Menu that she and Theron will discuss filming Furiosa over dinner. “Charlize was lovely enough—I think both of us ended ourselves in a scenario where we were both so respectful of one other that we didn’t want to seek out prior [to filming],” she remarked.
“The second it was finished, once this press tour is over, we’re having dinner and we’ll share war stories for sure,” Taylor Joy said.
Theron told The Hollywood Reporter on December 7, 2022, that she understood why Taylor-Joy didn’t contact her after accepting Furiosa.
“Who wants to call and say, “Hey, we’re doing this without you.” Nobody wants that “Theron said. “I understand. Love George. He’ll call again. It was too hard.”
The Monster actress stated she’s “not upset” about Miller making a prequel instead of a sequel. She stated Taylor Joy was “one of the greatest f——— actresses” picking up something she only dreamed.
What Is Furiosa About?
Furiosa, a war captain in Mad Max: Fury Road, turns against Immortan Joe to release his female breeders. Furiosa will tell her story.
Miller teased the intricate Furiosa storyline in a 2021 news conference, saying, “Fury Road… in the picture took three days and two nights. A long-running saga. It has many components.”
Furiosa Got An Official Synopsis In June 2022
“As the world crumbled, young Furiosa is stolen from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into a huge Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” the description stated. “The Immortal Joe’s Citadel appears in the Wasteland. Furiosa must overcome many obstacles to find her way home while the two Tyrants battle.”
Furiosa Director
Miller directs Furiosa. He created the Mad Max franchise with producer Byron Kennedy in 1979. Mad Max 2 (1981), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), and Mad Max: Fury Road (1989) followed (2015).
He directed Happy Feet and The Witches of Eastwick (1987). (2006).
Where Was Furiosa Filmed?
Australia filmed Furiosa. Hemsworth said that shooting the film in Australia was a “dream come true.”
“The biggest ever film to be shot in Australia” is Furiosa, tweeted New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on April 18, 2021. She said the initiative was “supporting more than 850 local employment and bringing in $350 million to the economy.”
Taylor Joy told IndieWire about her Furiosa experience shortly after filming. “I’ve been on another planet for seven months,” she remarked. “I need to sit down and process the past seven months. I’m excited to watch it because I’m so proud of it, the individuals I worked with, and the love and effort that went into it.”
“It’s the dirtiest and bloodiest I’ve ever been,” she said.
Furiosa Release Date
The film opens on May 24, 2024.
