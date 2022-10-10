FWPD Seek Suspect In Apartment Shooting Sunday Morning

According to a press statement from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers spent early Sunday morning searching an apartment complex on the city’s east side for a suspect in a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

According to the first announcement from FWPD, about 3:30 a.m., officers on patrol between Hanna and Hayden streets heard many gunshots. At the same time as police were searching the area, they received a call reporting gunfire at the East Central Towers.

When police came, they located a guy in the parking lot who was awake and suffering from gunshot wounds. Due to his critical state, he was sent to the nearest hospital. According to the announcement, his health improved from “life-threatening” to “critical” when he arrived at the hospital.

At first glance, it seems the incident occurred in the parking lot. According to the first press release, police were reviewing CCTV video from the building and questioning possible witnesses. According to FWPD’s last report, police were given information that the suspect may be in the apartment complex over the course of the investigation.

A WANE 15 crew was there, and police were on the site well into Sunday afternoon.

The amended statement claims that investigators made many attempts to make contact with the residents of the units where criminal activity was suspected but were unsuccessful.

At this point, they’ve sent the Air Support Unit, Crisis Response Team, and Emergency Service Team. According to the announcement, investigators made several efforts to reach residents of the units where criminal activity was suspected but were unable to do so.

There was no sign of the suspect in any of the apartments, according to FWPD. As a precaution, the nearby housing complexes had to be cleared out.

Police in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are still looking into what happened. If you have any information about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 436-7867 or submit it anonymously using the P3 Tips app.