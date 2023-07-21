G Herbo Net Worth: Rapper Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud; Jail Sentence Considered

G Herbo, the accomplished rapper with a net worth of $3 million, has made a name for himself in the music industry with his successful career. However, recent legal troubles have cast a shadow over his achievements. Let’s explore his journey as a rapper and the charges he currently faces.
Building Wealth Through Rap
G Herbo’s ascent in the music world has been remarkable, contributing significantly to his net worth. He first gained recognition with the release of the single “Kill Sh*t,” a collaboration with Lil Bibby. His mixtape, “Welcome to Fazoland,” released in 2014, garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and fans.
Continuing his success, G Herbo released his debut studio album, “Humble Beast,” in September 2017, which achieved commercial success, reaching the 21st spot on the US Billboard 200. His subsequent album, “Still Swervin,” released in 2019, received a similar positive response.
Fraud Charges and Plea Deal
Unfortunately, G Herbo’s career achievements were overshadowed by legal woes when he was accused in a federal fraud case in December 2020. The rapper, along with his music promoter and crew members, faced charges of using stolen identities to obtain benefits worth millions over a four-year period.
The video below explains the charges:
In light of the charges, G Herbo recently decided to accept the blame for the accusations of fraud. The plea deal he has entered is expected to result in a sentence of two to three years, subject to the judge’s approval. He is surrendering himself in connection with these charges.
The Impact on G Herbo’s Career
The fraud case has undoubtedly affected G Herbo’s reputation and career trajectory. His attorney is yet to issue an official statement on the plea deal, leaving fans and industry insiders waiting for updates on the rapper’s legal situation.
Music and Other Projects
Apart from his legal challenges, G Herbo has been involved in various music projects. His albums “PTSD” and “25,” released in 2020 and 2021 respectively, were well-received by audiences. His latest album, “Survivor’s Remorse,” released in 2022, further solidified his presence in the music scene, reaching the ninth position on the US Billboard 200.
In addition to his music endeavors, G Herbo was featured in the documentary film “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss.” Some of his notable singles include “Red Snow,” “I Like,” “Legend,” “Everything,” “Swervo,” and “Raining.”
