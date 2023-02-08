Gabby Petito Appeared Bruised And Bloodied In A Shocking New Photograph Taken Following A Domestic Incident

Just weeks before she was discovered battered to death on an unfortunate cross-country journey with her then-fiance and murderer Brian Laundrie, a new photograph of the murdered Long Island native Gabby Petito shows her with blood splattered across her face.
In Moab, Utah, on August 12, 2021, Petito, 22, is seen with blood covering her left eye and nose moments before being questioned by local police who ignored a 911 call reporting a domestic incident.
The image was made public by Petito’s family’s lawyers as part of their November-filed wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department.
On her phone, a selfie of Petito crying was discovered.
Her family’s attorneys posted a statement on their website stating that “according to available data, the image was shot at 4:37 p.m., at or before the approximate time of the initial 911 call.”
Later, Moab police admitted that officers’ questioning of an upset Petito at Arches National Park and letting the two depart without being charged were “unintentional blunders.”
Petito was murdered by Laundrie on August 28, 2021, and her remains were discovered in a shallow grave at a Wyoming preserve on September 18.
After making a solo trip to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, in Petito’s van on September 1, Laundrie vanished and was subsequently discovered dead in a nearby marsh on October 20 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
A handwritten confession to killing Petito was also discovered by police.
The story of her disappearance gripped the country, as did the protracted search for Laundrie before his body was discovered amid sporadic rumours of their reportedly abusive relationship.
Petito posted a digital travel journal of the journey on Instagram, covering up the growing tension between the pair.
The new image clearly shows how distressed Petito was while travelling.
In Florida, Petito’s parents are currently suing Laundries’ parents on the grounds that they intentionally withheld information about their daughter’s passing.
On August 25, 2021, Gabby, a native of Blue Point, last communicated with her family. Two days later, her 2021 Ford Transit vehicle was discovered by two YouTubers near Grand Teton.
A few days prior to Laundrie being listed as a person of interest, her mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed a missing persons report for her on September 11.
Read More:
- A Six-year-old Boy Who Shot His Teacher Is Accused Of Assaulting Another
- Two Men Are Charged With Killing An Indiana Girl In 1975