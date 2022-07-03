Gap Credit Card Login, Payment, Customer Service

Get a Gap credit card if you shop at Gap or any of its sister stores often. Using the Synchrony Bank-issued Gap credit card or Gap Visa credit card gives you more time to pay for purchases, as well as rewards.

In addition to the branded outlet stores, you can use your GAP credit card at any of the above-mentioned brands. Any store that accepts Visa as a payment method will take Gap Visa cards.

To keep your account in good standing, you must make all needed payments by the due date after making your purchases. Online, by mail, or by phone, you can make a Gap credit card payment. Unfortunately, Gap credit cards are not accepted at this time in retail locations. Your payment options are further explained here.

Gap Credit Card Login

Cardholders must first visit the login homepage, seen in the image below, to log in. Click the log-in link and then enter your User ID in the appropriate field to begin your visit. Before you may access your online account, you must first enter your password on the next page.

The Gap can help you retrieve your User ID if you’ve lost it. The next screen you’ll see asks for the following information: simply click Lookup User ID.

Account number

Last 4 digits of your Social Security

Click the Continue button to begin the retrieval procedure after you have entered your information accurately.

Activation/Registration

Your new Gap Credit Card can be activated by calling the registration phone number on this page, or by enrolling online. You will first need to click on the secure registration link provided above to register online. On the next screen, click the Register & Activate button.

After entering your account number, you will be prompted to verify your card, set up your security settings, upload an account image, and complete the account setup process.

Once you’ve done these steps, you’ll have an online account for your Gap Credit Card, which you may use to make immediate online payments, access prior monthly statements, and request more cards.

Online Payments for Gap Credit Cards

To pay your Gap credit card bill online, you’ll first need to sign up for an account. To do so, this is how:

Log in to your Cardmember Account Service account.

To become a member, please complete the registration form by clicking here.

Make sure you put in your account number and postal address.

To create an account, simply follow the on-screen instructions.

To finish the payment, log in after completing the registration process. In this manner:

To finish the payment, log in after completing the registration process. In this manner: Log in to your Gap credit card account on the login page.

Select “Pay your bill” from the drop-down menu.

Your bank’s name, account number, and routing number should all be entered here.

Decide on how much money you’d like to spend. A minimum payment is necessary, but you have the option to pay any amount up to your current debt, including the sum from your prior statement.

Make a payment to the appropriate account.

On the Cardmember Account Services page, you can select the “Pay as Guest” option if you don’t want to log in to your account. In addition to the last four digits of your Social Security number and your billing ZIP code, please include your credit card information. Submit the payment by following the on-screen instructions.

How To Make a Gap Credit Card Payment by Mail

If you like, you can also mail in your Gap check. Check or money order for at least the minimum amount owed and send it in. You can either write down the account number on the check or use the payment voucher that came with your bill. Then mail everything to the address that matches your credit card.

For Gap store cards, use this payment address:

Gap/Synchrony Bank

P.O. Box 960061

Orlando, FL 32896-0061

For Gap Visa cards, use this payment address:

Gap Visa/Synchrony Bank

P.O. Box 960013

Orlando, FL 32896-0013

How to Pay with a Gap Credit Card over the Phone

Free phone credit card payments are also available at Gap. Gather your credit card number, bank account number, and bank routing number to make a phone-to-phone payment.

800-887-1198 is the phone number for Gap credit card services. To apply for a Gap Visa credit card, contact 866-450-4467. To schedule a payment, follow the automated instructions. Payments made through a customer care professional are subject to an additional fee; the automated method is free.

Late Fees for Gap Cards

To avoid a late fee, you must pay your Gap credit card bill on time. There is a $27 fine for being late. As a result, the price will rise to $37 for an account that has had a late fee imposed on it in the prior six billing cycles.

