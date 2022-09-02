Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offense At Horror Convention

Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses that allegedly happened at this year’s Monster Mania Convention.

The Cherry Hill police charged the 78-year-old actor on August 19 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Between August 12 and August 14, Busey was a featured guest at the Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel. The convention is held every year.

ABC News also reported that Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf said that three women have come forward and said Busey touched them in an inappropriate way during a meet and greet at the event. The victims haven’t been named in public, and the authorities haven’t given any more information yet, but they have said that the investigation is still going on.

Busey is best known for playing Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story, a movie from 1978 for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Since then, he has been in big movies like Lethal Weapon, Predator 2, and Entourage.

Neither Busey nor the actor’s reps have said anything about the situation. At the moment, it is not clear if Busey has a lawyer who can say anything.