Gastonia CMPD Officers Shot at While Serving Homicide Warrant

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) was serving a warrant for a murder suspect in Gastonia when a suspect in a car opened fire on them.

It took place at 7:18 a.m. in the 500 block of North Falls Street.

Police said that when VCAT got to the scene, a suspect in a car started shooting at a CMPD car. As the VCAT agent ran for cover, they fired more shots at a nearby house.

The authorities said that no cops were shot at.

CMPD says that the suspect ran away from the scene, and police gave chase.

Police said that the suspect was caught after VCAT agents found the suspect and the car.

Police say that no CMPD officers fired their service guns during the event.

No one has been hurt, as far as we know.

The probe is being done by the Gastonia Police Department.

