Gavin Escobar Net Worth: How Did He Die? Truth Behind His Death!

Gavin Escobar Early Life

The NBA great Gavin Escobar was born on February 3, 1991, in the Big Apple. California’s Santa Margarita Catholic High School was where he completed his secondary education. Escobar was selected by the school administration to play football and basketball.

When he caught 37 passes for 130 yards in 2008, he was named to the Trinity League’s second-team offensive. Due to his outstanding play, Gavin Esv=cobar was eventually named the game’s most valuable player.

Gavin Escobar Professional Life

Gavin Escobar started 12 games in 2010, with 29 receptions for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Eventually, Escobar was diagnosed with testicular cancer and was forced to redshirt for a few years until his tumour was removed.

Escobar attended San Diego State University on a football scholarship from 2009 to 2012. He was named to the All-Mountain West Conference First Team during his senior year of 2011-2012.

Escobar finished his collegiate career with 122 receptions, 17 touchdowns, and 1,646 receiving yards. Escobar was picked up by the Cowboys late in the 2013 NFL Draft. After going back and forth on Martellus Bennett, Anthony Fasano, and Gavin Escobar, this decision came as a shock to the organisation.

At first, Gavin Escobar was just another student at his school who was curious about N/A. Soon after, Gavin Escobar was given a considerably larger stage at his alma mater’s university.

Successful Work Experiences Of Gavin Escobar

Escobar has played football on and off with a number of teams throughout the years, including the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and San Diego Fleet.

Gavin Escobar made his Cowboys debut on September 8, 2013, at the age of 22. He played against the New York Giants. Escobar saw limited action in his first season as a pro, but he still managed to catch 9 passes for 134 yards and 2 scores. In the past, he would have been guaranteed a pass.

Escobar was used primarily as a backup all through the second season. At some point afterwards, James Hanna surpassed him as the team’s second-best player. Escobar eventually found success as a red zone target for special teams.

Escobar’s inability to improve his role on the team’s offence persisted throughout many seasons. He still played right end, but only as a backup. Escobar was seriously hurt in a game against the New York Jets in 2015. Escobar was soon transferred to the IL so that he could be included in the active roster’s 53-man total.

Due to his speedy recovery, Escobar was able to take part in all aspects of the training camp in 2016. In line blocking, however, he was not preferable to other players.

A look at Gavin Escobar’s time with the Kansas City Chiefs

Escobar joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent on March 31, 2017, signing a one-year contract. Demetrius Harris, the team’s backup quarterback, was jailed for drug possession in the offseason.

While Travis Kelce, the team’s starting quarterback, was nursing an injured shoulder. Given that Escobar was unable to match Ross Travis’s level of performance, he was unable to remain in that position for very long.

Escobar signed with the Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2017, replacing Maxx Williams after Williams suffered an ankle injury. Escobar was let go on November 18 and replaced by Danny Woodhead.

Gavin Escobar Personal Life

Until his death, he and Sarah were happily married. They raised a couple of kids. Escobar was, reportedly, a firefighter for the Long Beach, California, department in his final days.

Gavin Escobar Net Worth

After his death, Gavin Escobar net worth was $23–$24 million in U.S. currency. Gavin’s wealth grew steadily over the years since he was a diligent worker who refused to cut corners in his chosen field.

You have to respect Gavin Escobar for his commitment to his work. Gavin is rumoured to have a fantastic collection of automobiles and enjoyed widespread adulation from his peers and supporters.

