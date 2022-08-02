Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

Early Life and Career

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.

The PlumpJack Winery was founded in 1991 by Newsom and his investors as an offshoot of PlumpJack Associates. Over the years, the company’s workforce rose to more than 700 people. The Newsoms and their investors started a variety of other enterprises between 1993 and 2000, including restaurants and motels.

Career in Politics

Willie Brown’s 1995 campaign for San Francisco mayor was Newsom’s first meaningful political experience. Brown selected Newsom to the Parking and Traffic Commission when he was elected, and Newsom went on to become its president. As a result of Brown’s appointment in 1997, Newsom was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1998, where he served for a total of four years.

Newsome was re-elected to the House of Representatives from California’s 2nd district in 2000 and again in 2002. During his tenure as Supervisor, he became well-known for his support of public-private partnerships in housing projects and his advocacy for municipal railway reform.

The most notable success of Newsom’s tenure as County Supervisor was the passage of his Care Not Cash ballot measure, which provided homeless people with care, drug treatment, supportive housing, and mental health services. The measure’s passage boosted Newsom’s public profile and provided him with the resources he needed to run for mayor in the future.

San Francisco Mayor

Newsom became San Francisco’s youngest mayor in a century when he was elected in 2003 at the age of 36. 13 candidates, including nudist activist George Davis and Power Exchange sex club owner Michael Powers, ran against Newsom in his reelection campaign in 2007. With $1.6 million in the bank by the beginning of August, Newsom had no major opposition.

More than 72% of the vote went his way, and he promised to focus on homelessness, health, and safety, the environment, and housing in his second term. Treasure Island and Hunters Point would also be on his list of priorities.

When Newsom became mayor, he spearheaded programs like the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team and Project Homeless Connect to help the city’s homeless population find long-term, affordable homes. The city-county clerk was ordered to give marriage licenses to homosexual couples in 2004, a move that violated state law and attracted worldwide attention.

However, Newsom’s action gathered a great deal of political support for the LGBTQ community, which helped lay the groundwork for same-sex marriage’s eventual legalization. Healthy San Francisco was enacted in 2007 by Newsom and signed into law in the same year.

California Lieutenant Governor

It was in 2010 that Newsom decided to run for lieutenant governor again after his failed 2009 gubernatorial bid. He was elected and sworn in by Governor Jerry Brown as lieutenant governor.

After defeating Republican opponent Ron Nehring in the 2014 election, he was re-elected. Since becoming lieutenant governor, Newsom has been a staunch supporter of legislation that would have abolished the death sentence in California. Cannabis became legal in 2016, and he was able to set up educational initiatives across the state.

California Governor

In 2018, Newsom won a landslide victory over Republican John H. Cox in the race for governor of California. Newsom was finally able to abolish the death sentence in California in 2019, just a few months after he was sworn in. He also pardoned seven formerly jailed individuals who were facing deportation as part of his first acts of mercy. Later, Newsom’s progressive policies on transgender rights, gun control, health care, and hydraulic fracturing won him support from his constituents and supporters.

Newsom was the target of numerous recall petitions during his first few years in office. In 2020, many Californians attacked the governor for mishandling the state’s reaction to the COVID outbreak, and these attempts began to gain traction. It was announced in February 2021 that there were enough petitions collected to force a recall election.

Personal Life

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a conservative legal analyst, and former San Francisco prosecutor married Newsom in 2001. The couple separated in 2006. His relationship with Jennifer Siebel, a director of films, began that year, and the two married in 2008. They have four children as a married couple with two each. When it comes to real estate investing and investment management, Ken Siebel, Jennifer’s father, is the consummate professional. Thomas Siebel, the billionaire creator of the software giant Siebel Systems, is a second cousin of her father’s.

After being elected governor, Newsom and his family relocated to the California Governor’s Mansion in downtown Sacramento from their home in Marin County. Then he moved to the Fair Oaks neighborhood.

According to reports from 2007, Newsom had an extramarital affair with Alex Tourk’s wife Ruby Rippey-Tourk, his campaign manager at the time. Because of this, he filed for divorce and resigned from Newsom’s government.

Real Estate

Kentfield, California residents Gavin and Jennifer spent $2.225 million on their home in 2011. They put this house on the market for $5.995 million in February of this year. They fetched $5.895 million for it when they flogged it in August of 2021.

The couple acquired a $3.7 million home in Sacramento at the end of 2018, just after Gavin was elected Governor.

Gavin Newsom Net Worth

Gavin Newsom net worth is $20 million. In 2019, California elected Gavin Newsom as its 40th governor. Since leaving the state legislature to become the mayor of San Francisco, he has served as the state’s lieutenant governor. On top of all that, he started the PlumpJack Winery and presented “The Gavin Newsom Show” on Current TV.