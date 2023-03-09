GBI To Investigate Cobb County Officer’s Traffic Stop Shooting

Cobb County Police were involved in a shooting on Interstate 75 in Marietta. One person was hurt, and lanes had to be shut down.
Cobb County Police said that at 10:22 p.m., officers stopped a car near Delk Road on I-75 South.
As the officer got close to the car, he saw that the driver was holding a gun.
The driver moved the gun. The officer told the driver to stop, but the driver did not listen to the officer. Officials say that this is what made the officer shoot the driver.
The driver wasn’t in danger of dying, so an ambulance took him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The driver’s name has not been made public.
No other injuries were said to have happened because of this.
The investigation is now being taken care of by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The police are still looking into what happened, so they have closed off three lanes on the road where it happened.
