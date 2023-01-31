Generator Use Inside A Greenville County Home Results In Four Fatalities

Additional details on the deaths of four men who were found on Sunday inside a residence have been disclosed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
According to the information provided by the coroner, the authorities were summoned to the location after a cardiac arrest was reported via 911.
Following the completion of autopsies, the coroner determined that the victims had died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the officials, the generator was brought inside the house in order to provide power to a portion of the residence while it was being utilised.
Alfonso Maldonado, age 37, Fernando Olea-Cano, age 29, Pedro Zapo, age 29, and Juan Osorio Castillo, age 34, have been named as the victims of the shooting.
Carbon monoxide is an invisible and odourless gas that can be found in the exhaust emissions of a variety of different appliances, including generators, small engines, stoves, cars, and furnaces. Never use a generator inside of a home or other building.
Headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest discomfort, and disorientation are some of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide poisoning can also be caused by other factors.
