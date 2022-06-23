Genesis Rodriguez Net Worth: Age, Birthday, Biography, Movies & Facts

Actress Génesis Rodrguez Pérez is from the United States. When she was just a teenager, she was cast in the Telemundo series Prisionera (2004), Dame Chocolate (2007), and Doa Bárbara (2008–2009). In the film Hours, she starred alongside Paul Walker. Since then, she has starred in several notable films and television shows such as Entourage (2010–2011), Time After Time (2017–present), Casa de Mi Padre (2012), What to Expect When You’re Pregnant (2012), Tusk (2013), and Run All Night (2014). (2015). Big Hero 6 (2014) saw her reprise her role as Honey Lemon, which she voiced in the film (2017).

Genesis Rodriguez Early Life & Biography

Genesis Rodriguez is one of the best-known actresses in the film and television industry. Days of Our Lives and Telemundo’s Prisionera telenovelas featured her as Becky Ferrer (2004). The actress has a long list of credits that include roles in Man on a Ledge and Tusk, as well as numerous other American films.

In Miami, Florida, Rodriguez was born on July 29, 1987. Furthermore, Rodriguez is an American citizen and of North American ancestry. They reared her with the help of her Cuban model mother and her Venezuelan actor father, José Luis Rodrguez, known as “El Puma” for his acting and singing. The two actors in her family are Liliana Rodriguez and Lilibeth Morillo.

For her education, she went to the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami. The Lee Strasberg Theater and Flim Institute have also offered her summer classes.

Genesis Rodriguez Career

During her stint on Days of Our Lives, Genesis Rodriguez appeared as a recurrent character from November 2005 to January 2006. Additionally, she appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef as a special guest.

For her next venture into Spanish-language roles, Rodriguez took on the dual roles of Rosita Amado and Violeta Hurtado in Telemundo’s primetime series Dame Chocolate. In Romeo Santos’ Héroe Favorito music video, which was released in February 2017, she played the lead female part.

Genesis Rodriguez Personal Life & Relationship

In terms of personal life, Genesis Rodriguez is 31 years old and remains single. Christian Meier, a Peruvian actor, and singer were previously linked to her romantically.

It is also worth noting that Meier was 17 years older than Rodriguez at the time of their engagement. They began dating in 2008, but their romance lasted only a year before they broke up in 2009. Seven years after they split, Rodriguez opened out about dating Meier in a March 2016 interview with Latina Magazine.

Because my father is 23 years older than my mother, I suppose I was modeling my behavior after theirs. Christian swooned me to the core of my being.

Furthermore, Rodriguez revealed that she and Meier broke up because she was focused on her job and didn’t want any emotional commitment that would interfere with her success in the business world.

She dated Mauricio Islas, a Mexican television actor, in May 2004 before meeting Christian Meier. After just two months of dating, the couple broke up due to disagreements. In response to a question concerning her current relationship status, Rodriguez stated that:

I hate it when I have to introduce a new guy to my dad for fear of my dad saying something wrong, being disrespectful, or revealing his El Puma side.

Then again, Rodriguez hasn’t yet been linked to anyone else. She is currently unattached and occupied with her job and profession. As a result, she can have a peaceful and carefree life as a single woman. She hasn’t been the subject of any controversy or dispute in regards to her personal life or work.

Genesis Rodriguez’s Net Worth

American actress Genesis Rodriguez has a net worth of $2.5 million and earns a salary of $500,000 a year. Genesis Rodriguez was up in a bilingual environment in Miami, Florida, and from an early age, she knew she wanted to be a performer. She studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York City during the summer and performed in school plays during her time in high school.