George Carlin Cause Of Death 2022: What Were The Circumstances Which Led To Carlin’s Death?

Comedian George Carlin, a legend of the counterculture for his jokes about drugs, foul language, and the end of civilization, passed away on Sunday from heart failure at a hospital in the Los Angeles region. He was 71.
Reuters said that Carlin, who had a history of heart and drug dependency issues, passed away at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica at 6 p.m. PDT (2 a.m. British time) after being admitted earlier in the day for chest pains.
Carlin, bald and bearded, became an anti-establishment figure in the 1970s thanks to stand-up pieces replete with drug references and a performance titled “Seven Words You Can Never Say On Television,” which he built over the course of 50 years. The routine was the subject of a regulatory struggle that made it all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Who Was George Carlin?
George Carlin was a $10 million dollar man who was a comedian, actor, and social critic from the United States. George Carlin gained notoriety for his dark sense of humor and willingness to broach controversial topics including religion, politics, and psychology.
He was known as “the dean of counterculture comedians” and is considered one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time. His birth took place in New York City on May 12, 1937, and his passing occurred in Santa Monica, California on June 22, 2008.
He was born to Irish immigrant Patrick Carlin, advertising manager of The Sun, and his wife, American secretary Mary Beary, who also had Irish ancestry.
Source: Peacock
Carlin’s family was Catholic, but he wasn’t religious. His father’s drinking led to the separation of his parents when he was two months old, and his mother and older brother, Patrick, Jr., reared him. When Carlin was old enough, he enlisted in the Air Force and became a radar technician.
Likewise, he tried his hand in the entertainment industry by becoming a disc jockey for Shreveport’s KJOE radio. However, this endeavor met with mixed results. In 1959, he joined forces with another disc jockey, Jack Burns, to create a comedic duo.
After moving to California, the duo auditioned for a morning show on KDAY in Hollywood and got the job, hence the show’s name, The Wright Brothers. They worked as a pair for two years before splitting up to pursue separate jobs but remained close friends throughout.
After making $250,000 annually by the late 1960s, Carlin began to transform into the persona that would make him famous in the 1970s. In the 1978 case F.C.C. v. Pacifica Foundation, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold the government’s authority to restrict obscene content on public airwaves, with George Carlin’s “Seven bad words” comic performance as a significant issue.
In 1977, he shot the first of 14 stand-up comedy specials for HBO. Beginning in the late ’80s, Carlin’s act centered on a critique of contemporary American culture from a sociocultural perspective. He frequently made satirical remarks about the excesses of American culture and remarked on current political events in the United States.
Over the course of Johnny Carson’s three decades as host of The Tonight Show, he was a regular performer and guest host, and he also presided over the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live. While Richard Pryor topped the list of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians on Comedy Central, George Carlin came in at number two, ahead of Lenny Bruce.
Only four months before his death, he taped his final HBO special, It’s Bad for Ya. After his death in 2008, he was given the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. While on tour with Burns and Carlin in August of 1960, Carlin met Brenda Hosbrook, who he eventually married in 1961 at her parents’ house in Dayton. Kelly, the sole child of the couple, entered the world on June 15, 1963.
The pair returned to Las Vegas to reaffirm their marriage vows in 1971. Brenda passed away on May 11, 1997, the day before Carlin turned 60. She had been battling liver cancer. He met comedy writer Sally Wade not long after his wife passed away, and they were married in a small ceremony a year later.
They stayed together until his untimely passing in 2008, just two days before their tenth wedding anniversary.
George Carlin Cause Of Death
A heart attack struck George Carlin in 1978, 1982, and 1991, spanning three decades of his life. As a result of cardiac arrhythmia, George underwent an ablation operation in 2003. In 2005, he suffered from serious heart failure.
So, What was George Carlin cause of death? George again suffered heart failure on June 22, 2008, three years later, and died at a Santa Monica, California, hospital.
71 years old and barely a week removed from his final live performance, the legendary comedian was mourned by fans everywhere.