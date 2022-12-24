George Cohen Cause of Death: How Did The England’s Football World Cup Winner Die?

George Cohen Cause of Death: George Cohen, a defender for England who won the 1966 World Cup, passed away on Friday, according to the English Football Association. He was 83. Because of Cohen’s reliable performance, England’s team was a key component in winning their home event. 37 times, he played right back for his nation.
Cohen played with Fulham from 1956 until 1969, amassing 459 appearances during his entire professional playing career. At age 29, he was forced to put an end to his playing career due to a severe knee injury.
Cohen was the team’s vice-captain when England defeated West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium. In the game’s extra period, England player Geoff Hurst accomplished a hat trick.
George Cohen Cause of Death
On December 23, only two days before Christmas, Fulham made the unfortunate announcement that one of their greatest club icons had passed away. He was 83. Former England player George Cohen was the only member of the team that was still alive after they won the World Cup in 1966.
Only two members of that championship team from 56 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst are still alive today. Cohen’s passing means they are the only ones. The only members of Ramsey’s original roster still on the team are Charlton, Hurst, George Eastham, Terry Paine, and Ian Callaghan. There is currently no material available that can shed light on the specific circumstances behind George Cohen’s passing.
How Did George Cohen Die?
George Cohen, a legendary player for Fulham who recently passed away at the age of 83, is the most recent member of England’s World Cup-winning team from 1966 to pass away. Cohen, a lifelong member of Craven Cottage, made his debut with the Three Lions in a 2-1 victory against Uruguay in 1962. By the time the home tournament rolled around four years later, he had established himself as Sir Alf Ramsey’s first-choice fullback.
Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE.
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2022
The year after that, he competed in his final international match, making him the first player from England’s 1966 XI to call it quits after a career in the sport on an international level. At Wembley, he was England’s vice-captain during the championship match, which his team won by defeating West Germany. On is a statement that was released by Fulham Football Club following the passing of George Cohen MBE, who was considered to be one of the club’s all-time best players and gentleman.
George Cohen Playing Career
Jimmy Armfield of Blackpool participated in the 1962 World Cup in Chile. However, Armfield earned his 41st cap in a 1-0 loss to a Scotland goal by Alan Gilzean in April 1964 at Hampden Park. Cohen made his international debut for England under coach Alf Ramsey a month later in a 2-1 victory over Uruguay.
Cohen participated in 21 of the following 23 internationals after Armfield sustained an injury, which came at a difficult time because the World Cup was approaching. After regaining his health, Armfield was able to earn two more caps in 1966, but by the time the England-hosted competition began, Cohen was Ramsey’s top option.
So sad to hear about the passing of George Cohen. I had the pleasure of meeting this absolute gentleman on many occasions. So sad that another of our ‘66 boys has gone …RIP George #eng
— Tony Cottee (@TonyCottee9) December 23, 2022
Without traditional wingers, Ramsey’s team relied on young, endurance-based players like Martin Peters and Alan Ball to drift from the center to the flank and back again as needed. Attacking full-backs like Cohen showed their value when these players were busy in more central positions or chasing high up the side and in need of help.
Ramsey barred Cohen from exchanging jerseys with an opponent as is traditional after England’s victory against Argentina in the quarterfinals. Ramsey had previously referred to the Argentine players as “animals” for their fouling and gamesmanship during the match.
Three days later, one of Cohen’s overlapping runs and near-post passes helped England defeat Portugal in the semifinals thanks to Charlton’s game-winning goal.
In the final matchup against West Germany vice-captain’s 30th cap was won by Cohen. He stopped Lothar Emmerich’s last-second free kick, which was then deflected across the England six-yard box for Wolfgang Weber to make it 2-2. England prevailed 4-2 in overtime.
Of the following eight internationals, Cohen participated in seven. On November 22, 1967, at Wembley, he made his 37th and last England appearance in a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland. Cohen was considered “England’s greatest right-back” because of his superb attacking intent, despite the fact that he never scored for England. He was the first member of England’s 1966 starting lineup to hang up his boots.
Final Lines
George Cohen, the 1966 World Cup-winning defender for England, passed suddenly on Friday, according to the EFA. He was 83. In helping England win the title in their own country, Cohen consistently displayed outstanding play on the field. He played right back 37 times in international competitions.
