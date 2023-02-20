George Michael Cause Of Death: Was He Addicted To Drug Abuse?

The English singer, songwriter, producer, and humanitarian, George Michael, has passed away. George Michael Cause Of Death has been revealed too which will be discussed later in this article.
He achieved success with songs including “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Last Christmas,” and “Careless Whisper” as one half of the well-known 1980s duet Wham! Once his work with the Jackson 5 was a success, Michael started a solo career and released the singles “Faith,” “Praying for Time,” and “Freedom ’90.”
He sold over a million CDs over the course of his 35-year career, making him a household name in the music industry. Beyond merely his musical abilities, Michael was well-known for being a strong supporter of Homosexual rights and a generous donor.
With the sales of his singles, he has contributed to a number of organisations that support at-risk adolescents, AIDS research, and children’s health. Three women—two in need of IVF treatment, one in debt—have been approved by him. See the list of George Michael cause of death below to find out what happened to him.
George Michael Cause Of Death
On Christmas Day 2016, George Michael’s body was discovered at their Oxfordshire house by his partner Fadi Fawaz. For Christmas lunch, we were supposed to go out, the well-known fashion designer stated. While I attempted to rouse him up, he was sound asleep. What transpired is still a mystery.
Despite the tension of the prior weeks, George and I were both looking forward to Christmas. On March 7, 2017, Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, officially determined the cause of death. George passed away from dilated cardiomyopathy, fatty liver disease, and myocarditis.
Which Disease Did George Michael Have?
It was discovered that George Michael died as a result of dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that affects the heart muscle and makes it challenging for the heart to pump blood.
Did George Michael Have A Problem With Drug Abuse?
Regrettably, George Michael’s battles with substance abuse resulted in numerous arrests and other legal issues over a significant period of time prior to his tragic death. In a podcast interview for BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in September 2007, Michael admitted that marijuana or cannabis was his main addiction.
He acknowledged to The Guardian in an interview he gave in December 2009 that he had reduced his drug use. In response to a question on his marijuana use in 2014, he claimed to have been sober for more than a year. But, by June of the following year, he had entered a Swiss rehab. However, he acknowledged that misuse of sleep aids was a problem.
